Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?
When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
Hit the Trails! Michigan DNR To Debut Free Snowmobiling Weekend in February
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is set to debut a new program later this month and what makes this news even more exciting is the fact that we've finally the essential ingredient to this whole experience: snow!. According to a press release by the Michigan DNR the state...
Michigan DOT Wants Toll Roads, 3 Reasons To Say Hell No, +Fixes
Michigan is infamous for having some of the worst roads in the United States. Since we have over 122,000 miles of public roadway... that's an awful lot of potholes to dodge. Below, I'll cover how and how much we're taxed, how those tax dollars are distributed and offer three reasons & solutions to our third world-country road conditions. (I've also "showed my work" behind this opinion. The information is all sourced if you want more detail.)
Time to Answer the Sweetest Question Ever: What Exactly are Paczki?
Just a friendly reminder, Paczki season is fast approaching. The Polish celebration of Fat Tuesday, which is February 21st, is the last chance to indulge before the fasting days of Lent. As tradition goes, that means Paczki time, especially in Michigan, but what exactly is Paczki?. The Polish tradition of...
Michigan is the Safest State in the Nation When It Comes to This
The great state of Michigan is the safest in the nation when it comes to... Living in Michigan has its perks. Residents get to experience all four seasons to the fullest. The state covers all the bases for all who love the outdoors with its lakes, forests, and more. It has it all and it is also the safest when it comes to crazy weather.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
3 Popular Michigan Restaurants Make Nat’l Must Try List For 2023
Foodies, there's more to celebrate in the Michigan food scene. Three restaurants have made a national "must-try" list from Yelp's Top 100. These aren't TV famous spots like you'd see on 'Man Vs Food.'. Which restaurants in Michigan are nationally known?. First up: Chadd's Bistro - 1838 E Auburn Rd,...
He Must Have Been Hungry: Michigan Boy Spends About $1 K on Food Delivery
A six-year-old boy may lose his allowance for the next few years after ordering about $1 thousand worth of food using the Grubhub app on his father's phone. Keith Stonehouse says the food orders just started showing up randomly Saturday (1/28) night after his son Mason went on the ordering spree.
You’ll Get Serious Beach Vibes at This New Tiki Bar in Metro Detroit
Located in Hazel Park, this new tiki bar is going for a laid-back beach vibe. The kind of beach vibe that you'd find in beautiful Key West. Just because we live in Michigan and have to endure tons of snow and cold temps for months on end, doesn't mean we can't enjoy a little of what Key West has to offer. Well, sort of.
Legendary Michigan Recipes: How to Make Hudson’s Iconic Maurice Salad
Michigan loves food, plain and simple. Because we are all about our taste buds, certain dishes and recipes are just synonymous with the Mitten state in some way or another. From the iconic coney sauce or the infamous Detroit Style pizza, some things are just timeless. Growing up my mom...
Michigan’s Standard Gas Stations: 1910s-1950s
Since I was a kid, family vacations included stopping at a Standard station to fill up the tank, get a bottle of pop, maybe a candy bar, a comic book if they had any, and continue the drive. It seems like it was always a Standard station. There were all the others that we knew at the time: Sinclair, Shell, Mobil, Texaco, Amoco, etc…but it seems Standard was the ‘standard’.
After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance
Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
