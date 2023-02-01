ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Biden touts $292M grant for Hudson River Tunnel Project

By Marcia Kramer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32L2RQ_0kXEW7K800

Work set to begin on Hudson River rail tunnels 03:31

NEW YORK -- Work is finally set to begin on the long-debated new rail tunnels under the Hudson River that are critical to the national economy.

That's because President Joe Biden was in New York, announcing a nearly $300 million infrastructure grant.

Almost all the elected officials at Tuesday's event offered some version of "The train is finally leaving the station" in talking about the new Gateway money, but don't get your hopes up. It's not going to be done in the blink of an eye, as 2035 is the latest completion estimate, and in New York estimates tend to be more like guesstimates.

"This tunnel opened for business in 1910, 113 years ago, and the structure is literally deteriorating. The roof is leaking. The floor is sinking. Plus, it was badly damaged by Superstorm Sandy," Biden said.

FLASHBACK : FTA upgrades Gateway Tunnel Project rating for federal grants

The president, who is known in the capital as "Amtrak Joe" due to the decades he commuted every day from Washington to Delaware, explained the urgent need to replace the aging north river tunnels under the Hudson that are critical to the nation's economy. As much as 20% of the gross national product comes through the tunnels.

"If this line shuts down for just one day, it will cost the American economy $100 million a day," Biden said.

President Biden in NYC for Gateway Tunnel Project announcement 02:40

The president was here to announce a grant of $292 million from the massive bipartisan infrastructure bill that will cover half the cost of building a so-called "box tunnel" that will connect the new Gateway Tunnels to Penn Station.

You could call it the first small step because the entire project is now slated to cost more than $16 billion. However, Sen. Chuck Schumer said it's crucial.

"This is the first and necessary starting point of Gateway, but it's also one of the hardest parts of Gateway because it cuts through solid Manhattan bedrock to form the entry point of the two new underwater rail tunnels that are the centerpiece of the project," Schumer said.

Although Gov. Kathy Hochul , New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the senators from New York and New Jersey were on hand to praise the project, Schumer has been the so-called "grandfather of Gateway," pushing ahead despite opposition from then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former President Donald Trump.

The damage to the tunnels caused by Superstorm Sandy was on the minds of many.

"And any further delays put us in danger because you never know what could happen. My god, a hurricane hitting New York. We have to be prepared for circumstances that you never would've expected in your wildest dreams. We need to have the redundancy -- backups -- to make sure that this region is never, ever paralyzed, because that's exactly what would happen," Hochul said.

The president also talked about other local projects funded by the infrastructure bill, including upgrades at the Hunts Point Market in the Bronx and a windmill power project off the coast of Staten Island.

Comments / 8

Deborah Parkins
4d ago

Is he going to say Hi to the over 40 thousand people he granted asylum to. They aren't happy with their accommodations...and the food is not not up to their standards. Or is he stopping by to help our homeless American citizens?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Eric Adams tells Kathy Hochul to take 500 NY migrants — right now

Mayor Eric Adams called Friday for Gov. Kathy Hochul to immediately take 500 migrants off his hands — and warned it won’t be his last request of the escalating crisis. Adams said he submitted an “emergency mutual aid request” to the state for help “beginning this weekend” in housing the flood of migrants who’ve overwhelmed the city’s shelter system. “We are at our breaking point. Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own,” he said. Adams acknowledged that his move — which came after Hochul failed to even mention the migrant crisis in her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hunter Biden converted Delaware house with classified documents into home office

Hunter Biden apparently turned his father’s Wilmington, Del. mansion into a high-powered and possibly compromised home office, wheeling and dealing with some of the same nations whose names have turned up in classified documents recently discovered at the home, according to experts and leaked cellphone texts. Hunter Biden listed the idyllic Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even claiming he owned the three-bed, four-and-a-half-bath lakefront property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application. The home is also listed as his billing address for a personal credit card...
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce

The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dems block Kathy Hochul top judge pick Hector LaSalle in historic NY vote

ALBANY — In just 18 days, Kathy Hochul has gone from being sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York — to making the wrong kind of history. Political disaster arrived Wednesday when she became the first governor in state history to have a judicial nomination voted down by the state Senate, after its newly-packed Judiciary Committee rejected Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. “This is a very big deal,” three-term Republican Gov. George Pataki told The Post. “It’s a question of who we have running the state – the governor or radical leftists in the legislature.” The embattled Hochul has claimed...
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The New York Times

New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy