Schuylkill County, PA

New crisis walk-in center 'greatly needed' for mental health assistance in Schuylkill County

By Hyun Soo Lee, Republican, Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
 3 days ago
Newswatch 16

Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close

SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally

Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going. It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Man Guilty Of Human Trafficking, AG Says

A Berks County man awaits sentencing after being convicted of human trafficking, says acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry. Hector Rivera, 51, of Leesport, first began selling drugs to his victim in 2019, prosecutors said, citing a Grand Jury investigation. But when she ran out of cash, authorities say Rivera...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Neurologist appointed director at Evan hospital

Lewisburg, Pa. — A neurologist has been named director of the stroke center at Evangelical Community Hospital. Dr. Christopher Cummings has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. He is fulfilling this directorship in addition to his role as a neurologist at Evangelical. As medical director, Dr. Cummings is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program. He collaborates with hospital staff to deliver...
LEWISBURG, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

MABS board suspends employee at special meeting

RAVEN RUN – The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Shenandoah (MABS) convened a special meeting Wednesday for a personnel issue. The personnel issue was the only item on the agenda. After a short executive session, the board voted 4-0 to suspend an unnamed employee for two days. The...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Carbon County 15-year-old found safe

PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing 15-year-old out of Carbond County has been found. As of Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., Alexis Bibb was found safe and is back with her family. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Lackawanna County jury delivers mixed verdict in Scranton drug case

Feb. 2—A Lackawanna County Court jury found a Scranton man guilty of multiple misdemeanor drug possession charges but acquitted him on one related felony count and could not reach a verdict on others. Jurors returned the mixed verdict in the case of Chad Derrick Howey, 45, to Judge Michael...
SCRANTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman rescued from Locust Gap blaze

LOCUST GAP, Northumberland County – A woman was rescued from her burning home in this Mount Carmel Township village late Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the area of 2nd and Railroad Streets in Locust Gap around 10:30pm for a reported house fire. Crews arrived to find a well-involved duplex...
LOCUST GAP, PA

