New crisis walk-in center 'greatly needed' for mental health assistance in Schuylkill County

Lewisburg, Pa. — A neurologist has been named director of the stroke center at Evangelical Community Hospital. Dr. Christopher Cummings has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. He is fulfilling this directorship in addition to his role as a neurologist at Evangelical. As medical director, Dr. Cummings is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program. He collaborates with hospital staff to deliver...

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO