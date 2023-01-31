New crisis walk-in center 'greatly needed' for mental health assistance in Schuylkill County

Read full article on original website
Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close
SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
Allentown mayor looks to 'end the disease of violence in the city' as residents call for action
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Frustrated residents took to a city council meeting Wednesday to demand government leaders and community members fight violence together. Many of the speakers were prompted to come following a brawl last weekend at an after-hours club on Livingston Street, where a video clip of the fight spread on Facebook.
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
Financial ‘rescue’ for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter with its share of pet rescues is getting a rescue of sorts of its own. It’s a big financial boost to keep its mission going. It’s a chorus of canines at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The facility is home to dozens of dogs, scores […]
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania
The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.
Accountant sentenced for misuse of Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship nonprofit funds
WILKES-BARRE — A certified public accountant in the greater Hazleton area benefited at sentencing by not having a criminal history.
Berks Man Guilty Of Human Trafficking, AG Says
A Berks County man awaits sentencing after being convicted of human trafficking, says acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry. Hector Rivera, 51, of Leesport, first began selling drugs to his victim in 2019, prosecutors said, citing a Grand Jury investigation. But when she ran out of cash, authorities say Rivera...
Neurologist appointed director at Evan hospital
Lewisburg, Pa. — A neurologist has been named director of the stroke center at Evangelical Community Hospital. Dr. Christopher Cummings has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. He is fulfilling this directorship in addition to his role as a neurologist at Evangelical. As medical director, Dr. Cummings is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program. He collaborates with hospital staff to deliver...
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
Shenandoah Valley board approves longtime staffer retirements, expels two students
SHENANDOAH – Two longtime staff members are retiring, and two students are expelled after Monday’s Shenandoah Valley School Board meeting. The school board approved letters of intent to retire from Barbara Cuff and Julie Buchinsky, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Cuff had been a...
MABS board suspends employee at special meeting
RAVEN RUN – The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Shenandoah (MABS) convened a special meeting Wednesday for a personnel issue. The personnel issue was the only item on the agenda. After a short executive session, the board voted 4-0 to suspend an unnamed employee for two days. The...
Firefighters Responding to Working House Fire in Pottsville
UPDATE (4:16pm) - Fire marked under control.
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
Carbon County 15-year-old found safe
PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing 15-year-old out of Carbond County has been found. As of Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., Alexis Bibb was found safe and is back with her family. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area […]
Lackawanna County jury delivers mixed verdict in Scranton drug case
Feb. 2—A Lackawanna County Court jury found a Scranton man guilty of multiple misdemeanor drug possession charges but acquitted him on one related felony count and could not reach a verdict on others. Jurors returned the mixed verdict in the case of Chad Derrick Howey, 45, to Judge Michael...
Woman rescued from Locust Gap blaze
LOCUST GAP, Northumberland County – A woman was rescued from her burning home in this Mount Carmel Township village late Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the area of 2nd and Railroad Streets in Locust Gap around 10:30pm for a reported house fire. Crews arrived to find a well-involved duplex...
