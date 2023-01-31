Read full article on original website
“Not So Fast…” / Alabama Attorney General Lays Down the Law
After news of hundreds of Alabama inmates leaving prison early and a Monday lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General, less than half of the originally reported inmates were released on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 369 state inmates were set to be released early from prison following implementation of a 2021 state...
Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release
Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
Alabama mass prison release: State freeing 369 inmates under amended 2015 law
The Alabama Department of Corrections will be releasing nearly 400 inmates statewide on Tuesday. The mass release – which will put the early-release inmates under the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles – stems from a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021. That...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law
Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Local law enforcement officials not happy about early inmate release
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly 400 inmates will be released from prison in Alabama over the next couple of months due to a law passed during a special 2021 legislative session. This law was put in place to relieve overcrowding in prisons statewide, but local law enforcement officials are not happy about this decision. […]
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be released Jan. 31
An Alabama law will set the stage for the release of hundreds of Alabama prison inmates starting Jan. 31. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles confirmed that a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021 allows the early release of inmates with the requirement of electronic monitoring, with the possibility of drug tests, home visits and other inclusions.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of enticing Alabama child for immoral purposes
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was arrested last week after Alabama investigators said he traveled to Alabama to meet with a juvenile girl under the age of 16 who they reportedly met online. Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes. Guevara reportedly works as...
Tennessee lawmaker proposes exception to abortion ban in certain cases of rape, incest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A proposed Tennessee law would create an exemption to current abortion law in the state, allowing for doctors to perform abortions on patients if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. SB0857 is sponsored by Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin-D18). Under the bill, an abortion would not be...
Tennessee bill would criminalize vaping on school property for those under 21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee filed a bill this week that would make it a crime to vape on school property for those under 21 years of age. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gary Hicks and Sen. Shane Reeves. In 2022, the U.S. Food and...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Bills to end two Confederate holidays pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gives update on wife Maria's lymphoma treatment
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a thank you to citizens offering prayers and support as his wife Maria enters a new phase of treatment for lymphoma. In August of last year, Governor Lee announced wife Maria's diagnosis which came as unexpected. "Her prognosis is good and it is treatable," Gov. Lee said in a statement.
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
