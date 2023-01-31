ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

weisradio.com

“Not So Fast…” / Alabama Attorney General Lays Down the Law

After news of hundreds of Alabama inmates leaving prison early and a Monday lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General, less than half of the originally reported inmates were released on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 369 state inmates were set to be released early from prison following implementation of a 2021 state...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release

Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law

Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be released Jan. 31

An Alabama law will set the stage for the release of hundreds of Alabama prison inmates starting Jan. 31. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles confirmed that a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021 allows the early release of inmates with the requirement of electronic monitoring, with the possibility of drug tests, home visits and other inclusions.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVC

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gives update on wife Maria's lymphoma treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a thank you to citizens offering prayers and support as his wife Maria enters a new phase of treatment for lymphoma. In August of last year, Governor Lee announced wife Maria's diagnosis which came as unexpected. "Her prognosis is good and it is treatable," Gov. Lee said in a statement.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
TENNESSEE STATE
wbrc.com

Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
MEMPHIS, TN

