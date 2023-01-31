ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
arizonasuntimes.com

Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial

Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
MEMPHIS, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’

Retired Memphis Police Department Lt. Tyrone Currie, executive director of the 50-year-old Afro American Police Association, laments how far Memphis policing has fallen since 2002 when MPD received national acclaim for its community policing program. “We used to have community substations in every part of the city, with a mission to build a rapport and a relationship with the community that you worked in,” he said. “They got away from it over the years; now you only got one substation left. And you reduced the resources for it. What sense does that make? (Photo of Tyrone Currie: Karanja A. Ajanaku/The New Tri-State Defender Archives)
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices will reopen on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say. The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called. Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
foxwilmington.com

Live Now: Tyre Nichols Funeral in Memphis

From true crime to how-to, the best of Inside Edition is now streaming 24/7. From true crime to how-to, the best of Inside Edition is now streaming 24/7. Memphis Fire Dept. Terminates Paramedics Who Saw Tyre Nichols Writhing in Pain After Fatal Police Beating. North Carolina Woman Dives Into Freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Expert shares what Memphis rents can expect in the coming months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee makes the list of states where rent has gone up the most. The median rent in Memphis is currently $1,520. Jon Leckie with Rent. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to breakdown the latest trends and if renters might see some relief.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy