Bryan College Station Eagle
7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial
Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
Tyre Nichols Death: Up To 20 Hours Of Police Footage Has Yet To Be Released
Up to 20 hours of footage capturing the events surrounding the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols has yet to be released, Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy said.
wdrb.com
Mother of Breonna Taylor reacts to death of Tyre Nichols from funeral service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of Breonna Taylor says she's shocked officers are still putting black people in harm's way after everything the country has seen in the past two years. "With everything that's going on, I can't believe officers are still choosing to behave in this manner," Tamika...
19-year-old recalls encounter with MPD’s SCORPION Unit months before Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All eyes are on the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit after the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, more people who say they were also victims of overly aggressive officers assigned to that unit are coming forward. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes prefers not to show his face out of fear of retaliation, but he […]
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’
Retired Memphis Police Department Lt. Tyrone Currie, executive director of the 50-year-old Afro American Police Association, laments how far Memphis policing has fallen since 2002 when MPD received national acclaim for its community policing program. “We used to have community substations in every part of the city, with a mission to build a rapport and a relationship with the community that you worked in,” he said. “They got away from it over the years; now you only got one substation left. And you reduced the resources for it. What sense does that make? (Photo of Tyrone Currie: Karanja A. Ajanaku/The New Tri-State Defender Archives)
actionnews5.com
City to release entirety of Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop audio, video ‘upon completion of administrative investigation’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has released a statement in response to multiple requests for the full release of the audio and video recorded in Tyre Nichols’ deadly Jan. 7 traffic stop. “The City has received multiple requests for the release of the entirety of the...
Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
actionnews5.com
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
One dead, police officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
UPDATE: The Memphis officer has been upgraded from extremely critical to a stable condition. This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the deceased man. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East […]
Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices will reopen on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say. The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called. Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue […]
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
foxwilmington.com
Live Now: Tyre Nichols Funeral in Memphis
From true crime to how-to, the best of Inside Edition is now streaming 24/7. From true crime to how-to, the best of Inside Edition is now streaming 24/7. Memphis Fire Dept. Terminates Paramedics Who Saw Tyre Nichols Writhing in Pain After Fatal Police Beating. North Carolina Woman Dives Into Freezing...
Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
Fulton sheriff mulls renaming ‘Scorpion’ unit after Tyre Nichols killing
Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat may rename his agency’s Scorpion Unit in light of “heinous actions” of the Memphis officers...
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officer
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was stopped for a traffic violation on January 7 and later beaten to death, was the subject of the traffic stop, and the Memphis Police Department announced on Monday that seven of its officers had been dismissed from their duties.
West Virginia State students react to arrest of Memphis officer who graduated from the school
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University students are reacting to the arrest of a Memphis police officer who graduated from the historically black college in 2013. Desmond A. Mills Jr. is one of five officers charged in relation to the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days after being beaten […]
actionnews5.com
Expert shares what Memphis rents can expect in the coming months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee makes the list of states where rent has gone up the most. The median rent in Memphis is currently $1,520. Jon Leckie with Rent. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to breakdown the latest trends and if renters might see some relief.
