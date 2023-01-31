ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
dallasexpress.com

Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons

Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Clippers would regret

There was plenty of doom and gloom surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers a few weeks ago, especially after their blowout defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets a few weeks ago. For a team with lofty championship aspirations, the Clippers’ performance did not inspire confidence; in fact, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still choosing to sit out the second legs of back-to-back sets, there seemed to be inescapable doubt surrounding the Clippers’ ability to snap out of their rut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR

