Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard wants Clippers to trade for 2 former teammates
The Clippers will be looking for an upgrade and NBA trade rumors say Kawhi Leonard is encouraging them to trade for a former teammate of his. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Kawhi Leonard has it made clear to Clippers management that he wants an upgrade at guard. Specifically, he wants one of his old teammates — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet.
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies went 0-5 on a recent and lost Steven Adams to a right PCL sprain for the next three-to-five weeks. Still, not all hope is lost in Memphis. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and help is on the way. Danny Green is expected to make his...
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
dallasexpress.com
Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons
Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status In Pelicans-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.
Former Miami Heat Nemesis Danny Green Expected To Make Return Tonight For Memphis Grizzlies
Green hasn't played since May 12, 2022 against the Heat
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Clippers would regret
There was plenty of doom and gloom surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers a few weeks ago, especially after their blowout defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets a few weeks ago. For a team with lofty championship aspirations, the Clippers’ performance did not inspire confidence; in fact, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still choosing to sit out the second legs of back-to-back sets, there seemed to be inescapable doubt surrounding the Clippers’ ability to snap out of their rut.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Comments / 0