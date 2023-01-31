ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjle.com

Tigers and Lady Tigers Defend the Den Against Macon County

The DCHS Tigers and Lady Tigers defended the den Thursday night beating the visiting Macon County teams in Smithville. The final scores were 85 to 80 in the girls game and 68 to 49 for the boys. It was the second time within a month that DC had gotten the...
SMITHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Derwin Mac Adcock

On February 1, 2023, Derwin Mac Adcock, age 59, seen Jesus and is now kicking up gold dust with loved ones in Heaven. He was born December 8, 1963, to his parents the late Franklin and Fay McCormick Adcock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ricky Adcock; sister-in-law, Wilma Adcock; nephews, Chris and Bryan Adcock. He served 33 years in law enforcement and retired from McMinnville Police Department in December 2018. He was a member at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Adcock; sister-in-law, Veronica (Jeff) Baker; honorary daughters, Kali Page (Jacob Williams) and Kora (Luke) Hillis; honorary grandchildren, Haven and Hyatt Smithson and Daytan Hillis; special friend, Dave Brown; many cousins, aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch with Bro. Andy Patterson officiating and burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1PM until 7PM and Sunday 10:AM until 12:30 PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel . The family will receive friends at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Sunday 1PM until the time of the service at 2PM. The family ask in addition to flowers donations be made to Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Derwin. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

“Skate with a Date” Returns Next Weekend Downtown Smithville

Open air ice skating is returning to downtown Smithville next weekend just ahead of Valentine’s Day giving you an opportunity to take your honey for a spin on the ice!. The second ever “Skate with a Date” will be held Friday, February 10 from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the north side of the public square. This year’s event is sponsored by FirstBank.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

1 dead after collision in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
FRANKLIN, KY
On Target News

Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville

Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Macon County Woman Arrested for Perjury

A Macon County woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsified government paper work to become a Tennessee Notary Public. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kimberly Dozier, of Lafayette, did commit the offense of perjury by falsifying government paperwork to become a Tennessee Notary Public through Macon County, Tennessee. The paperwork was falsified by not answering questions truthfully concerning her prior criminal history.
MACON COUNTY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy