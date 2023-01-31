On February 1, 2023, Derwin Mac Adcock, age 59, seen Jesus and is now kicking up gold dust with loved ones in Heaven. He was born December 8, 1963, to his parents the late Franklin and Fay McCormick Adcock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ricky Adcock; sister-in-law, Wilma Adcock; nephews, Chris and Bryan Adcock. He served 33 years in law enforcement and retired from McMinnville Police Department in December 2018. He was a member at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Adcock; sister-in-law, Veronica (Jeff) Baker; honorary daughters, Kali Page (Jacob Williams) and Kora (Luke) Hillis; honorary grandchildren, Haven and Hyatt Smithson and Daytan Hillis; special friend, Dave Brown; many cousins, aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch with Bro. Andy Patterson officiating and burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1PM until 7PM and Sunday 10:AM until 12:30 PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel . The family will receive friends at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Sunday 1PM until the time of the service at 2PM. The family ask in addition to flowers donations be made to Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Derwin. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

