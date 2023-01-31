Read full article on original website
Tigers and Lady Tigers Defend the Den Against Macon County
The DCHS Tigers and Lady Tigers defended the den Thursday night beating the visiting Macon County teams in Smithville. The final scores were 85 to 80 in the girls game and 68 to 49 for the boys. It was the second time within a month that DC had gotten the...
atozsports.com
Vols QB Hendon Hooker clears up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker cleared up a confusing misunderstanding from earlier this season during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. During Tennessee’s win against Kentucky on October 29, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe...
watchstadium.com
Jerry Stackhouse’s Time at Vanderbilt Running Short?
Vanderbilt lost 101-44. In a conference game. Jeff Goodman and Doug Gottlieb talk about what’s going to happen with head coach Jerry Stackhouse at Vandy. Is it over?
Tennessee School Closings: February 2, 2023
With more snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible in Middle Tennessee, multiple school districts have announced closings for Thursday, Feb. 2.
wjle.com
Derwin Mac Adcock
On February 1, 2023, Derwin Mac Adcock, age 59, seen Jesus and is now kicking up gold dust with loved ones in Heaven. He was born December 8, 1963, to his parents the late Franklin and Fay McCormick Adcock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ricky Adcock; sister-in-law, Wilma Adcock; nephews, Chris and Bryan Adcock. He served 33 years in law enforcement and retired from McMinnville Police Department in December 2018. He was a member at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Adcock; sister-in-law, Veronica (Jeff) Baker; honorary daughters, Kali Page (Jacob Williams) and Kora (Luke) Hillis; honorary grandchildren, Haven and Hyatt Smithson and Daytan Hillis; special friend, Dave Brown; many cousins, aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Chruch with Bro. Andy Patterson officiating and burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1PM until 7PM and Sunday 10:AM until 12:30 PM at DeKalb Funeral Chapel . The family will receive friends at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Sunday 1PM until the time of the service at 2PM. The family ask in addition to flowers donations be made to Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Derwin. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
fox17.com
'Disappointing' actions lead to indefinite suspension of Vanderbilt's Sigma Chi fraternity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Sigma Chi has voted to suspend their chapter at Vanderbilt University, the fraternity announced this week. The Executive Committee says it comes amid "accountability issues" and "disappointing" actions among members. "The members' actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity's values, and the [committee] was left with...
wjle.com
“Skate with a Date” Returns Next Weekend Downtown Smithville
Open air ice skating is returning to downtown Smithville next weekend just ahead of Valentine’s Day giving you an opportunity to take your honey for a spin on the ice!. The second ever “Skate with a Date” will be held Friday, February 10 from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the north side of the public square. This year’s event is sponsored by FirstBank.
WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, and Spencer 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...Another light wintry mix expected tonight... Another round of light freezing rain and sleet, along with some light snow, will spread across Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight. An additional light glaze of ice could occur in some areas, especially west of I-65, but no significant impacts to travel are currently expected. As temperatures warm above freezing Thursday morning, any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday afternoon or evening.
Golf.com
King-Collins building Nashville course on ‘remote’ site minutes from downtown
King-Collins Golf Course Design, which first grabbed golfers’ attention with its work at Sweetens Cove, in Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it is building another course in the Volunteer State, just outside Nashville, with construction slated to begin this spring. The course (whose ownership group includes GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM...
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville
Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
maconcountychronicle.com
Macon County Woman Arrested for Perjury
A Macon County woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsified government paper work to become a Tennessee Notary Public. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kimberly Dozier, of Lafayette, did commit the offense of perjury by falsifying government paperwork to become a Tennessee Notary Public through Macon County, Tennessee. The paperwork was falsified by not answering questions truthfully concerning her prior criminal history.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
A look back at the 1951 Great Blizzard in Nashville
It was a little more than 70 years ago when areas of Tennessee were hit by an extreme winter storm, known as "The Great Blizzard of 1951."
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
WSMV
Allen Co. homeowners concerned after semi truck runs off road, hits home
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - After a semi-truck ran off the road and hit a home on Highway 100 between Scottsville and Franklin, homeowners nearby are concerned about, what they said are the growing dangers of the two-lane road. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said no one was living in the...
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
