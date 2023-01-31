Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
3 Eastern Strategies to Treat Depression
People who suffer from depression can try new coping strategies to gain different outcomes and personal victories. Depression might be associated with a particular place and time and a solution to that predicament is to travel and immigrate.. Since language is central to thought and emotions, learning a new...
psychologytoday.com
The Future of Baby Making
Scientists are on their way to developing the capacity to create “designer babies." The ethics of “special ordering” children have yet to be addressed. Parenting will take on new complexities should we become able to dictate children’s attributes and skill sets. Genetically modified children may experience...
psychologytoday.com
'Will My Grief Ever End?'
There’s no timeline for grieving. Losing someone you care about changes a person fundamentally. It's OK to "oscillate" between facing grief head-on and taking a break at times. People often ask me, "Will my grief ever end?" The answer is yes, but it will most likely change you forever,...
psychologytoday.com
Can the Power of Social Suggestion Make You Physically Ill?
The power of social suggestion and groupthink can make you believe that you're ill. Mass hysteria is partially the result of groupthink and social psychology. The more similar you and your friends are, the more susceptible you are to peer influence. Being in a group can squash your independence, creativity,...
psychologytoday.com
Change the Channel in Your Brain with this Journal Prompt
There is one simple and powerful journaling technique that you can do for ten minutes a day that will not only improve your daily life but offer you a strong foundation of self-care on which you can build larger life changes: the self-talk journal. This self-talk approach has a simple structure designed to connect your mindsets and make you aware of the different parts that make up who you are.
psychologytoday.com
Young People Navigating the American Mental Health Landscape
Many youths don’t know where to turn or how to ask for support. Some signs a teen may need help include changes in mood, sleep, school performance, diet, friendships, and overall physical health. To handle crises, parents can teach their kids strategies to be resilient or help them find...
psychologytoday.com
How to Combat Public Speaking Anxiety
Feelings of excitement will give you the energy necessary to project the slightly bigger-than-life persona you need. The mental exercise required to recall an emotion has the added benefit of making you forget your nerves. Use deep breathing to various forms of meditation to maintain your calm. Is stress bad...
psychologytoday.com
How Changes in Narcissism Affect Relationship Satisfaction
How changes over time in two types of narcissistic traits are related to changes in relationship satisfaction. Increases in narcissistic rivalry, a defensive and antagonistic trait, were related to declines in relationship satisfaction. Here are several ways to interpret these research findings. It is well-documented that narcissists don't make good...
psychologytoday.com
Is the News Harming or Helping Your Psychological Health?
Around 42 percent of Americans "actively avoid the news at least some of the time." Research shows that different ways of engaging with the news can be either harmful to our mental health or empowering. By assuming detached engagement, we can strive to be invested in what’s going on in...
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if You're Burning Out
Burnout is a distinctive occupational phenomenon caused by chronic work-related stress. Chronic exhaustion is a primary symptom of burnout. People also become noticeably more negative and cynical. Burnout can make an individual feel unsatisfied with a job that may actually be a good fit. Does burnout just mean feeling really...
psychologytoday.com
Change Your Behavior, Extend Your Life
Did you know lifestyle changes activate genes to fight cancers? That how you spend your time influences both genetic function and how you function?. In his groundbreaking National Geographic piece, Michael F. Roizin makes an undeniably compelling case for leading a healthy lifestyle. He asserts that 40 percent of premature deaths in the United States are related to lifestyle choices.
psychologytoday.com
Are “Psychosomatic” Illnesses a Thing of the Past?
It's tempting to separate the brain and the body when thinking about disease. This separation is often artificial and leaves patients feeling misunderstood. Just because we don't understand an illness, doesn't mean it's "all in our head." In a recent commentary in the Lancet, Chloe Saunders and colleagues made a...
psychologytoday.com
Peeking Behind the Procrastination Curtain
Procrastination is a tool that people use to feel good and avoid pain. Avoidance of pain through procrastination is ultimately harmful as it reduces resilience and keeps an individual stuck in procrastination loops. To address procrastination, one must look at the root emotions beneath the surface, rather than focus on...
psychologytoday.com
The Patient Who Made Me Question Everything
Sometimes, people don't want help, but their families do. Family members can learn skills to communicate more effectively with adolescents about issues from suicidal thinking to college applications. We can't control other people's behavior, but we can help them make good decisions by showing curiosity and respect. In my final...
psychologytoday.com
How to Embrace Vulnerability in Decision-Making
Be willing to accept and adapt when you fumble or misjudge in your choices. Use introspection to your advantage to reflect mindfully from different lenses. Seek to increase your number of alternatives to a reasonable, but not infinite, level and choose action over inaction when you are in doubt. If...
psychologytoday.com
Is the Pressure to Crush It Crushing You?
Romanticized success can drive unhealthy behaviors that contribute to burnout. Science shows we can shift behavior to protect our well-being through practices such as mindfulness and intermittent technology fasts. Hustle and grind culture is the new religion. Bursting at the seams, to-do lists and schedules are normalized. Messages flood our...
psychologytoday.com
Are You a Highly Relational Person?
A highly relational person (HRP) is highly tuned in and reactive to relational dynamics and invested in maintaining relational connection. HRPs can find comfort and strength simply knowing that there are others like them. If you’re an HRP, when you hone your relational gift and cultivate relational skills, it can...
psychologytoday.com
What Is the Spiritual Bypass?
When one chooses the path of meditation to heal psychologically and spiritually, one forgets at times about feelings like compassion and forgiveness. One might even forget about the attitudes of kindness, generosity, and gratitude. When people meditate, they might experience feelings of ease, well-being, and lucidity. I have experienced these meditative states as beautiful and comforting. However, even though the practice of meditation allows a person to experience positive states, they need to support human, everyday living, rather than encourage escaping from what is difficult to face.
psychologytoday.com
Cannabis Can Distort Teen Psychological Development
Completing the psychological tasks facing adolescents is greatly complicated by cannabis use. Cannabis provides shortcuts to feeling autonomous, a new identity, and transcendence without requiring psychological growth. Psychological development is delayed and distorted when cannabis becomes the linchpin simulating maturity. Adolescents must be considered a separate subpopulation in any discussion...
psychologytoday.com
Learning About Long COVID From Other "Invisible" Illnesses
People diagnosed with ME/CFS must manage extreme fatigue, and their experiences have implications for those with long COVID. A challenge of managing an illness like ME/CFS is its invisibility to others, despite its severe impact on a person's ability to function. Ensuring people feel believed is central to managing both...
Comments / 0