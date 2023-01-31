Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court Recap: February 2
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County District Court heard 5 criminal cases Thursday morning, most of which were continued. Dominique Ducote, 49 of Grand Island, appeared for sentencing, and successfully reached a plea agreement with the court. In exchange for a guilty or no contest plea in one count of theft by unlawful taking of $1500 to $5000, a Class IV felony, Ducote would spend 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, and pay over $4300 restitution to offended business. Ducote pled no contest.
North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A man from Kearney was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Brandon Goodsell, of Kearney, was sentenced on Wednesday possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will serve 210 months in prison along with four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
doniphanherald.com
Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death
RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
NebraskaTV
Man pleads not guilty in Dawson County kidnapping case
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A Minnesota man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Dawson County last November has pleaded not guilty. According to Dawson County District Court records, Jorge Martinez-Medrano, 30, is charged with six total counts including attempted kidnapping, child abuse and a weapons count. An...
Sand Hills Express
City of Broken Bow Issues Safety Warning as Snow Clearing Continues
BROKEN BOW – The City of Broken Bow has issued a Public Safety announcement regarding the remaining snowdrifts impeding the line of sight at intersections throughout the city. According to the release, the city will be spending the rest of the week, including Wednesday afternoon, clearing out those drifts...
Meet the Rouseys: Practicality, Functionality, and Heterosis
Sponsored - North Platte, Ne - From his earliest memories of growning up on a Lincoln County dairy farm, Tyrell Rousey always knew he wanted to be a cattleman. Rousey was heavily involved in livestock judging in college, and after graduating he began internships for local cattlemen, eventually working for Berger’s Herdmasters between North Platte & Stapleton as manager of the program after college. After being with Berger’s Herdmasters program for 15 years, the opportunity to lease the Berger cowherd and ranch was presented and has since transitioned to Rousey SimAngus, LLC.
Sand Hills Express
Ag Society Ball Raises $34,000 at Annual Ball
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Ag Society held its seventh annual Winter Ball in fitting conditions on Saturday, as nearly two feet of snow still packed the roadsides around Broken Bow’s One Box Convention Center. Over 300 people were in attendance, according to Fairgrounds Administrator Michelle Nelson,...
Sand Hills Express
Several Area Students Make UNMC’s Dean’s List
OMAHA – The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy, and the allied health professions, which includes several students from Custer County and the KCNI/KBBN listening area. Jessica Spanel of Anselmo and Cora Svoboda of Ord...
