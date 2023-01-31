Read full article on original website
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
NOLA.com
Which Louisiana representative sits on oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.
WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles bills governing a key industry in the state.
bizmagsb.com
LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells
BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
New Orleans City Council approves its "padlock" ordinance targeting nuisance businesses, krewes that host foot parades downtown say they're worse off than others, State Farm declares dozens of Kia and Hyundai models ineligible for insurance and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
NOLA.com
State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole
The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
iheart.com
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
brproud.com
By 2030, more than 60 percent of Louisiana’s population will have a higher education
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to the Louisiana Board of Regents, only 47% of Louisiana’s residents have a higher education. The board says in order for the state to move forward, that number must be higher. “We are a state gripped by poverty, and poverty crushes hope,”...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
Louisiana Powerball Winners Revealed – Jackpot Now $700 Million
A $100,000 winner and a $50,000 winner were sold in Louisiana for last night's Powerball drawing. Here's what we know about where they were purchased.
11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana
When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
WDSU
Former Louisiana state senator launches campaign for lieutenant governor
OPELOUSAS, La. — A former Louisiana senator has launched his campaign for lieutenant governor. Elbert Guillory, who was a former senator from Opelousas, announced on his social media pages that he will be running against Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Guillory was a senator until 2016. He switched from the...
Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code
NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
What’s it Like to Live Off Grid in Louisiana Versus Other States?
Trust me, I get it. I think we've all wanted to throw away every single electronic leash we own at some point and go live in a cabin in the woods, but how sustainable is it? And would you really want to live off the grid in Louisiana?. Could you...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
Louisiana Adds Four to their 2023 signing class
Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
NOLA.com
Tax breaks possible for new plant on Industrial Canal to make oil from Pongamia beans
The New Orleans City Council is poised to approve more than $1 million in property tax breaks to a California-based company planning a processing plant along the Industrial Canal for a type of bean-based oil. A council committee on Tuesday enthusiastically endorsed Terviva Industries’ application for the Industrial Tax Exemption...
