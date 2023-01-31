ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
NOLA.com

Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana

Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
NOLA.com

Which Louisiana representative sits on oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles bills governing a key industry in the state.
bizmagsb.com

LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells

BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
NOLA.com

The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

New Orleans City Council approves its "padlock" ordinance targeting nuisance businesses, krewes that host foot parades downtown say they're worse off than others, State Farm declares dozens of Kia and Hyundai models ineligible for insurance and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
NOLA.com

State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole

The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
iheart.com

2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
Classic Rock 105.1

11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana

When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
WWL

Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code

NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
