Meet the Rouseys: Practicality, Functionality, and Heterosis
Sponsored - North Platte, Ne - From his earliest memories of growning up on a Lincoln County dairy farm, Tyrell Rousey always knew he wanted to be a cattleman. Rousey was heavily involved in livestock judging in college, and after graduating he began internships for local cattlemen, eventually working for Berger’s Herdmasters between North Platte & Stapleton as manager of the program after college. After being with Berger’s Herdmasters program for 15 years, the opportunity to lease the Berger cowherd and ranch was presented and has since transitioned to Rousey SimAngus, LLC.
knopnews2.com
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court Recap: February 2
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County District Court heard 5 criminal cases Thursday morning, most of which were continued. Dominique Ducote, 49 of Grand Island, appeared for sentencing, and successfully reached a plea agreement with the court. In exchange for a guilty or no contest plea in one count of theft by unlawful taking of $1500 to $5000, a Class IV felony, Ducote would spend 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, and pay over $4300 restitution to offended business. Ducote pled no contest.
Sand Hills Express
Ag Society Ball Raises $34,000 at Annual Ball
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Ag Society held its seventh annual Winter Ball in fitting conditions on Saturday, as nearly two feet of snow still packed the roadsides around Broken Bow’s One Box Convention Center. Over 300 people were in attendance, according to Fairgrounds Administrator Michelle Nelson,...
knopnews2.com
Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
knopnews2.com
Keeping warm safely with North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the nation continues to experience high costs for utilities and natural gas, some people might try to warm themselves and their homes in unconventional fashions. “We have had instances where people are bringing propane and propane heaters into residences, which creates gasses and things...
Sand Hills Express
City of Broken Bow Issues Safety Warning as Snow Clearing Continues
BROKEN BOW – The City of Broken Bow has issued a Public Safety announcement regarding the remaining snowdrifts impeding the line of sight at intersections throughout the city. According to the release, the city will be spending the rest of the week, including Wednesday afternoon, clearing out those drifts...
knopnews2.com
North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School had six of it’s student-athletes sign on National Signing Day. Those six student-athletes were Zarah Blaesi, Trevor Crisman, Kolten Tilford, Carter Kelley, Tristen Beyer, and River Johnston. Zarah Blaesi signing to continue her running career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
Sand Hills Express
Several Area Students Make UNMC’s Dean’s List
OMAHA – The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy, and the allied health professions, which includes several students from Custer County and the KCNI/KBBN listening area. Jessica Spanel of Anselmo and Cora Svoboda of Ord...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A man from Kearney was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Brandon Goodsell, of Kearney, was sentenced on Wednesday possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will serve 210 months in prison along with four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
doniphanherald.com
Twelve of 16 ducks at Ravenna Lake found shot to death
RAVENNA — Since last summer, 16 ducks have been unofficial mascots of Ravenna Lake. They entertained campers and children and were being fed this winter by a group of retirees. But last week, 12 of the ducks were shot and who did the shooting remains unknown, according to Stephen...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
