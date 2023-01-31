Read full article on original website
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things
We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Eyewitness News
CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
Mystic bar named one of America’s best in 2022: Esquire report
MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to Mystic, the bar scene is expansive, exciting, and unique. How can visitors stop in at just one? But if you did need to pick a spot, Esquire may have you covered. The culture-forward magazine recently listed its top bars in the U.S. in 2022, an exclusive list […]
wshu.org
A population soars
A look at the comeback of Long Island’s osprey. Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to pass the Voting Rights Act this year. New legislation could create a bill of rights for air travelers. And graduate student workers at Yale have formed a union after a decades long fight. Sabrina...
wshu.org
Connecticut and New York will be dangerously cold this weekend. Here’s what you need to know
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are urging residents to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees. Lamont and Hochul are urging residents to stay indoors when possible and...
“Big Dog” Has A Big Stevie Moment
Chris “Big Dog” Davis signed up to co-produce an update of a hit song Stevie Wonder wrote. Little did he know at first that he would also be recording the song with the legendary musician. The song is “Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long.” Wonder wrote it,...
NBC Connecticut
Two $10,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets in CT on Tuesday
There were two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and Mega Ball was 13. The $10,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It's not clear where the tickets were sold. One ticket won the Mega...
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
wshu.org
Marking Black History Month with a celebration of Connecticut's Black and Latino Studies course
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says Florida’s governor is “dead wrong” for rejecting an African American studies advanced placement course. Florida recently rejected AP African American Studies, a course Gov. Ron DeSantis likened to a “political agenda.”. “We are much better off as a state in the...
hk-now.com
Putting Higganum on the Map!
(February 1, 2023) — What would put Higganum on the map? Perhaps, aliens landing on the green might do it. What has put Higganum on the map is a cozy small town breakfast restaurant. Jack’s Country Restaurant has been voted the Best Breakfast Restaurant in Connecticut in the Connecticut Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
'Hero Pay' for Connecticut essential workers begin today: Everything you need to know
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are starting to receive up to $1,000 in a state payout known as "Hero Pay.”. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin going out on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
wshu.org
Mohegan Sun and Soloviev Group to bid for New York casino license
Mohegan Sun and the Soloviev Group are partnering to bid for the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar casino complex on the east side of midtown Manhattan. If they’re successful in snagging one of three licenses expected to be awarded by state gambling regulators this year, the complex would be built on one of the largest undeveloped plots of land left in the city, located near the United Nations Headquarters.
Wednesday’s Warrior: Quadruple amputee, college student inspires with positive outlook
Conn. (WTNH) — At just 16 years old, Jalyn hunter, a talented dancer, had her life flipped upside-down. “My appendix burst, which caused me to go septic,” Hunter said. “And from there it was pretty much life over limbs.” Life over limbs. A decision no-one ever hopes they have to make — especially as a […]
‘Bachelorette’ winner visits Groton school for a very important message
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a special guest at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton on Tuesday. Students for Recovery brought in Zac Clark from ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’. While he won his season, that’s not what brought him into the school. “I think when people see me they see someone that is living […]
Eyewitness News
Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort
(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
