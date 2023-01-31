ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things

We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles and Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made their own Groundhog Day predictions on Thursday morning. The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog. Chuckles predicted an early spring. “I actually wanted...
A population soars

A look at the comeback of Long Island’s osprey. Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to pass the Voting Rights Act this year. New legislation could create a bill of rights for air travelers. And graduate student workers at Yale have formed a union after a decades long fight. Sabrina...
“Big Dog” Has A Big Stevie Moment

Chris ​“Big Dog” Davis signed up to co-produce an update of a hit song Stevie Wonder wrote. Little did he know at first that he would also be recording the song with the legendary musician. The song is ​“Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long.” Wonder wrote it,...
Two $10,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets in CT on Tuesday

There were two $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and Mega Ball was 13. The $10,000 winning tickets matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It's not clear where the tickets were sold. One ticket won the Mega...
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
Putting Higganum on the Map!

(February 1, 2023) — What would put Higganum on the map? Perhaps, aliens landing on the green might do it. What has put Higganum on the map is a cozy small town breakfast restaurant. Jack’s Country Restaurant has been voted the Best Breakfast Restaurant in Connecticut in the Connecticut Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
Mohegan Sun and Soloviev Group to bid for New York casino license

Mohegan Sun and the Soloviev Group are partnering to bid for the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar casino complex on the east side of midtown Manhattan. If they’re successful in snagging one of three licenses expected to be awarded by state gambling regulators this year, the complex would be built on one of the largest undeveloped plots of land left in the city, located near the United Nations Headquarters.
Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort

(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
