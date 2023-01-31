NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans men’s basketball guard Jordan Johnson leads the nation in three-point field goal percentage at nearly 50% shooting (.492). At the halfway point of the conference slate, Johnson has proven to be one of the most dynamic shooters in program history. The Denver transfer has hit 65-of-132 shots from beyond the arc. That mark surpasses Gabe Corchiani who currently holds the single-season school record, connecting on 48.5 percent of his shots from long distance during the 1986-87 season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO