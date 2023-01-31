Read full article on original website
Lady Lions conquer Cardinals in decisive victory
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team started out the weekend with a 72-50 win over UIW Thursday night in the University Center. Southeastern (12-8, 7-3 Southland) and UIW (8-12 3-7 SLC) had an evenly played matchup in Hammond as the Lady Lions would shoot 28-of-56 from the floor.
Boys Bowling: Shaw rolls season-best series in defeating Rummel; Jesuit also stays perfect
In a matchup of unbeaten boys bowling teams, Archbishop Shaw was dominant in a 24-3 victory over Archbishop Rummel Thursday at Westside Lanes in Harvey. How dominant? The Eagles fired a school-record 3,716 team series, the highest in the state this season, and had 11 games above 200. Four of the six bowlers in the lineup finished with series above 650.
SLU dominates paint, complete season sweep of UIW
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team went to work inside, especially in the second half, and it led to the Lions pulling away from the University of the Incarnate Word late to complete the season sweep of the Cardinals with a 77-67 win Thursday night at the University Center.
Brother Martin edges Teurlings Catholic in tight dual meet
It was a different day but the same electric type of dual for two state powers. By the end of the evening, the Brother Martin Crusaders once again had given the crowd what they wanted. On Wednesday night inside Conlin Gymnasium, the host Crusaders edged Teurlings Catholic, 36-33. The Rebels...
Girls Bowling: Chapelle, AOL get convincing victories
Archbishop Chapelle used a balanced effort to take a 25-2 girls bowling victory over Cabrini Thursday at AMF All Star Lanes in Kenner. The Chipmunks (6-0) got a 533 series from Olivia Bares, a 529 from Mia Bella Harvey and a 522 from Elizabeth Hamilton in their second victory over the Crescents this week.
Privateers fall short against Southland leading Islanders
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers were within earshot at halftime but were outpaced in the second half of a 68-49 loss against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday at the Lakefront Arena. As it was in the first meeting, the Islanders kicked clear in the third...
Cooper hits career high in UNO loss to A&M-Corpus Christi
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans men’s basketball (6-15, 3-7) fought hard to make a comeback in the second half but fell short in an 86-69 loss to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Lakefront Arena Thursday night. Marquez Cooper led New Orleans with a career-high 21 points shooting...
Brother Martin, Teurlings Catholic meet for wrestling dual Wednesday
Wednesday night features the last dual of the season for the No. 2 Brother Martin Crusaders and No. 4 Teurlings Catholic Rebels. Consider it a rubber match. The schools met twice earlier in the season with the Crusaders winning the first meet, 60-17. The Rebels avenged the loss at the Beast on the Bayou tournament, 33-28.
Bowling: Slidell boys stay unbeaten; Patrick Taylor gets two wins
Slidell’s first-year boys bowling program is off to a great start. The Tigers hit the midway point of their inaugural season at 6-0 with a 16-11 victory Tuesday over Belle Chasse in one of three matches held at Bowling USA in Slidell. Slidell (6-0) broke open a 4-4 match...
UNO’s Nicholaus Smith earns Southland Field Athlete of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – Nicholaus Smith earned Southland Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Smith is the first Privateer to win a conference weekly award this season. Smith had an outstanding week at the Indiana Relays. He began the day by participating...
UNO’s Jordan Johnson leads NCAA in three-point field goal percentage
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans men’s basketball guard Jordan Johnson leads the nation in three-point field goal percentage at nearly 50% shooting (.492). At the halfway point of the conference slate, Johnson has proven to be one of the most dynamic shooters in program history. The Denver transfer has hit 65-of-132 shots from beyond the arc. That mark surpasses Gabe Corchiani who currently holds the single-season school record, connecting on 48.5 percent of his shots from long distance during the 1986-87 season.
Brother Martin holds ceremony for 7 football signees on National Signing Day
Several Crusaders are taking their talents to the college football ranks after signing their national letters of intent Wednesday.
Tulane cruises to 74-52 win over SMU
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane completed the season sweep over SMU on Wednesday night with a 74-52 victory in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. This was Tulane’s first home win over SMU since Feb. 19, 2020 when they won 80-72. The Green Wave was able to...
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Brother Martin football named state winner, finalist for academic excellence award
Brother Martin’s football team was one of 60 programs across the country selected as a state winner of the 2022-23 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s National High School Academic Excellence Awards. The awards recognize excellence in the classroom, on the field and in the community.
SLU adds Lonardo, Dillashaw to bring 2023 signing class to 22
HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team announced Wednesday the addition of two student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors with the Lions beginning with the 2023 season. The newest members of the Southeastern family are wide receiver Clayton Lonardo (Slidell, Louisiana...
Marques Colston announces launch of his One Dream Academy
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marques Colston announced the launch of his One Dream Academy, a mentorship and enrichment program that will give high school student athletes an opportunity to get information, mentorship, support and resources that will help them grow and develop as leaders in sports and beyond.
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Comedian Theo Von captivates crowds with Louisiana-style stories about growing up in the South
Theo Von remembers a lot about growing up in Covington, Louisiana. Though the comedian has come a long way from his hometown, he still loves to talk about his childhood and prides himself on making audiences laugh with tales and “Southern lore.”. “You can find just as much joy...
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
