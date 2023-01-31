Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Spanish police find fingerprints in Vinicius Junior case
The Spanish police force have made progress in their investigation to the disgraceful mannequin that was hung from a Madrid overpass in the lead up to last week’s Madrid derby. A banner was hung from an overpass in the vicinity of Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s training ground, saying ‘Madrid hates...
San Diego Union-Tribune
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
SFGate
Saudi soccer influence grows by winning seat on FIFA Council
Saudi Arabia added to its influence in world soccer on Wednesday, winning a seat on the FIFA Council and then being confirmed as host of the 2027 Asian Cup. The election win at the Asian Football Confederation’s annual meeting followed Cristiano Ronaldo arrival last month to play in the Saudi league and longstanding speculation about a likely bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034.
Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Retires From International Soccer With France
The 29-year-old's announcement on Thursday came as a shock to many because he had been a leading candidate to replace Hugo Lloris as France captain.
BBC
Italian fugitive Edgardo Greco tracked down as pizza maker after 16 years
A convicted Italian mafia killer on the run since 2006 has been caught in France, having hidden in plain sight as a pizza chef for at least three years. Edgardo Greco's capture in Saint-Étienne is the second high-profile mafia arrest by Italian authorities in a matter of weeks. Matteo...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Vinicius Jr stages anti-Nike protest with dramatic kit change as Cristiano Ronaldo issue repeats itself
VINICIUS JR let his boots do the talking as he ramped up his protests against Nike. The Real Madrid superstar revived memories of tricky moments for Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike deal - by CHANGING footwear against Valencia. The Brazil winger played a goalless first half in blacked-out boots. Then he dazzled...
Yardbarker
Barcelona: How Javier Tebas attempted to stop Lionel Messi from entering first team in 2004
Gavi has officially joined Barcelona's first team when the club registered him as a player, despite the will of La Liga president Javier Tebas. Now This time, suspicions are being leveled at Tebas, who also opposed Lionel Messi's 2004 registration for all of its worth. A Catalan court sided with...
BBC
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga
Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...
Premier League accused of ‘cheating’ and ‘economic doping’ over transfers as Uefa are called to take action
PREM clubs united in fury after Spanish league bosses accused them of “cheating” financially - and demanded Uefa action against English football. In a double-pronged attack led by La Liga chief executive Javier Tebas, the Spaniards pointed to Prem dominance of the transfer window to claim English clubs are not playing fair.
Arsenal set to miss out on teen sensation with star staying in Spain until summer as club ‘reject loan bid’
ARSENAL have been dealt a blow as they are set to miss out on Ivan Fresneda, according to reports. The Gunners were linked with a January move for the right-back. Borussia Dortmund also showed an interest in the young defender. But according to Fabrizio Romano both clubs are set to...
Moises Caicedo back in Brighton training after failing to secure transfer
Wantaway Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move before the transfer deadline.The Seagulls rejected two bids from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the Ecuador international, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.Caicedo last week informed Albion he wished to leave in an open letter posted on social media, prompting the club to give him time off until after the transfer widow closed on Tuesday evening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moisés...
BBC
Women's World Cup 2023: Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand write to Fifa over Saudi sponsor
Co-hosts Australia and New Zealand have asked Fifa to "urgently clarify" reports that Saudi Arabia's tourism authority is to be named as an official sponsor of the 2023 Women's World Cup. A deal with Visit Saudi is set to be announced and has already been criticised by human rights groups.
Ireland to stage Bangladesh Super League ODIs in England
South Africa's docked point for slow over-rate improves Ireland's qualification prospects
Comments / 0