ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Tom Brady gets chippy concerning NFL retirement question; Matt Weiss fired as Michigan co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach; Harbaugh denies Level 1 NCAA violations | Current Sports | Jan. 24, 2023

By Al Martin
wkar.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Urban Meyer's Nick Saban Story Is Going Viral Tuesday

In 1990, Urban Meyer almost became one of Nick Saban's protégés. In a recent appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer recalled the time when Saban worked at Toledo — where the Alabama legend began his head coaching career in December ...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy