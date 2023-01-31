Tom Brady gets chippy concerning NFL retirement question; Matt Weiss fired as Michigan co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach; Harbaugh denies Level 1 NCAA violations | Current Sports | Jan. 24, 2023

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Report: Those Close To Tom Brady Believe He's Leaning One Way About Future
Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the future of Tom Brady has been one of the primary talking points around the NFL. There are still several options on the table for how Brady could opt to spend next fall. He ...
Urban Meyer's Nick Saban Story Is Going Viral Tuesday
In 1990, Urban Meyer almost became one of Nick Saban's protégés. In a recent appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer recalled the time when Saban worked at Toledo — where the Alabama legend began his head coaching career in December ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
Tom Brady says he is retiring from football 'for good'
Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" from football, ending a historic 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple NFL passing records.
