Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Pokemon Go Valentines Event 2023
Valentines is coming once again to the world of Pokemon Go, bringing with it a brand new Pokemon debut, unique Research tasks, Raids, Limited Research Days and more!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming as part of the Valentines Event for 2023 within Pokemon Go.
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
IGN
Pokemon Go Raid Schedule February 2023
Raids are an essential part of the gameplay experience within Pokemon GO, and are great to encounter and capture various high-level Pokemon. The available creatures regularly rotate, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the ones you want most!. This page acts as a breakdown of all the...
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra is a dangerous member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you will need to keep in mind the different combinations you might end up fighting.
IGN
Princess Farmer - Official Launch Trailer
Princess Farmer is a match-3 visual novel that features a group of whimsical characters to befriend and mysteries to solve with new features and content exclusive to the platform. With easy-to-learn action mechanics and different play styles that let you breeze through the game or challenge you. Princess Farmer is available now on iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
IGN
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
IGN
Indus Game Pre-Registration Perks Revealed; All You Need to Know
Indus Battle Royale is a Made in India title developed by SuperGaming, that we have been hearing about some time now. The game is being developed for mobile, PC and console. It is a narrative driven title, where players play the role of Mythwalkers, who are in search for an extremely valuable resource, Cosmium, on the hostile planet, Indus.
IGN
The Best Weapons in Dead Space
Dead Space's Isaac Clarke gets hold of quite the arsenal during his adventure through the Ishimura in Dead Space, including guns that fire saw blades, laser cannons and an assault rifle capable of launching proximity mines. However, some are definitely more useful to Isaac than others. Below we've listed all...
IGN
Monuments - Praenost
Monuments are found all over Forspoken's main setting of Athia, and come in various different forms. These activities range from Monuments of Strength, which imbue Frey's powers, to Familiar Monuments, which allow Frey to befriend magical critters that will join her in Refuges. Below, we'll guide you through finding every...
IGN
Paralogue - The Radiant Hero
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Radiant Hero, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
IGN
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - Official Isshiki Otsutsuki DLC Trailer
Isshiki Otsutsuki is joining Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Watch the trailer to see the character in action, including a look at his abilities like Vast Dark Heavens and Karma.
IGN
Forspoken Wiki Guide
Cuff is the name of Frey's talking bracelet. He serves as her companion during her time in Athia and is the one who gives her information about a person or a place. Frey can also use Cuff to scan Belfries to reveal any nearby points of interest or potential threats.
IGN
Chapter 2 Power Nodes
In Chapter 2, Intensive Care, you can find four free Power Nodes. This guide will explain where the Power Nodes are and how to find them. The first Power Node can be found in the Diagnostic Technician Office on the Medical deck. Head into the office and look for the wall safe on the back wall.
IGN
Alternate Ending Guide: How to Find All 12 Hidden Markers
Although Dead Space Remake's traditional ending hasn't changed all too much from its 2008 predecessor, EA Motive's reimagining of the survival horror classic doesn't shy entirely away from offering returning fans a new conclusion to this fan-favourite story. During a New Game Plus save, players will be able to unlock and view a secret alternate ending, complete with a new lore-heavy final sequence.
IGN
Best Palico Support Type
Palicoes are companions in Monster Hunter Rise that you can bring along on quests and expeditions to help you, by providing buffs and actively fighting alongside you. There are five different types of Palico to choose from, so on this page, we break down each of the support types, their moves, and which ones we think are best.
IGN
Mutants - Praenost
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Praenost, with entries...
IGN
Into the Void
The area on deck A is cleared of enemies here, but unlike the previous safe zone, this area will have enemies later. Keep that in mind. Call up the elevator so you can get that dying guy's animation out of the way, but don't head down until you are totally ready. In the mean time, get a free power node (1 of 4) on this deck (before entering the all-in-one save room).
IGN
Dead Space: 19 Brilliant Little Details
Despite the initial familiarity, there are a ton of new things to find in the Dead Space remake. From easter eggs, secrets and nods to the original, here are 19 brilliant little details we’ve found so far in Dead Space.
IGN
Every Major Change in Dead Space Remake
With EA Motive reimagining 2008's Dead Space for a new era, the team had to make a few changes to bring Visceral Games' classic survival horror game to a 2023 audience. Some of these changes are fairly small, such as new lore that sets up Dead Space's sequels or extra foreshadowing for later events in the game, but others are far more noticeable.
Comments / 0