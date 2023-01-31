Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
legalnews.com
Plans in full swing for annual Signature Event
It may be months away and will come at a time when tulips are in bloom, but the 2023 Signature Event already is on the minds of organizers of the annual fund-raiser for the Oakland County Bar Foundation. OCBF officials recently began their push to round up sponsors for the...
legalnews.com
Macomb Business Awards returning to historic Emerald Theatre
Macomb County officials have announced that the annual Macomb Business Awards will be held Thursday, May 4. The event, which is now in its 11th year, will return to the Emerald Theatre in Mount Clemens to recognize local businesses in a variety of categories. “We were so proud to host...
legalnews.com
Law school symposium to address 'The Legal Impact of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine'
The “2023 Detroit Mercy Law Review Symposium: Fallout: The Legal Impact of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine” will take place Friday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, 651 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit. The symposium will also be livestreamed.
legalnews.com
Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced this week to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids. Frank Patino's fraud lasted years and...
legalnews.com
Oakland County woman to stand trial on unauthorized practice of a health profession, identity theft, and witness intimidation charges
An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges for the unauthorized practice of a health profession, identify theft, and witness intimidation, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over...
legalnews.com
Nessel announces settlement in first PFAS case
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. (Asahi) to address releases of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) at Asahi’s former facility near Brighton, Michigan. The settlement requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface water discharged from their former facility, and to undertake response actions to address levels that exceed state criteria. The Consent Decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court on January 30, and will be effective upon entry by the court.
Comments / 0