legalnews.com

Plans in full swing for annual Signature Event

It may be months away and will come at a time when tulips are in bloom, but the 2023 Signature Event already is on the minds of organizers of the annual fund-raiser for the Oakland County Bar Foundation. OCBF officials recently began their push to round up sponsors for the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Macomb Business Awards returning to historic Emerald Theatre

Macomb County officials have announced that the annual Macomb Business Awards will be held Thursday, May 4. The event, which is now in its 11th year, will return to the Emerald Theatre in Mount Clemens to recognize local businesses in a variety of categories. “We were so proud to host...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced this week to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids. Frank Patino's fraud lasted years and...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County woman to stand trial on unauthorized practice of a health profession, identity theft, and witness intimidation charges

An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges for the unauthorized practice of a health profession, identify theft, and witness intimidation, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Nessel announces settlement in first PFAS case

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. (Asahi) to address releases of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) at Asahi’s former facility near Brighton, Michigan. The settlement requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface water discharged from their former facility, and to undertake response actions to address levels that exceed state criteria. The Consent Decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court on January 30, and will be effective upon entry by the court.
MICHIGAN STATE

