Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. (Asahi) to address releases of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) at Asahi’s former facility near Brighton, Michigan. The settlement requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface water discharged from their former facility, and to undertake response actions to address levels that exceed state criteria. The Consent Decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court on January 30, and will be effective upon entry by the court.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO