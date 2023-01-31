Read full article on original website
Michiganders encouraged to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. “Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that Michiganders should check to see if they have something in the...
Nessel and Benson update legislators on work to protect elections and restore driver's licenses
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday updated lawmakers on the state Senate Elections and Ethics Committee on the strength of Michigan elections and identified legislation that would build on their success. The visit was the third in two days for Benson and...
Governor announces $47M in Going PRO Talent Fund grants awards
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to announce $47,000,000 in Going PRO Talent Fund grants to nearly 750 Michigan businesses to support their in-demand, high-skill talent needs, and help approximately 27,000 workers across the state secure employment, industry-recognized credentials and strong wages. “The...
Daily Briefs
Juvenile probation officer/caseworker certification exam offered online. The Michigan Judicial Institute and will conduct the Juvenile Probation Officer/Caseworker Certification Examination on Thursday, February 23. Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Order 1985-5 requires a juvenile [court] probation officer/caseworker to complete the Michigan Judicial Institute (MJI) certification training within two years of employment.
Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
Secretary of State continues transparent voter registration list maintenance
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Monday launched the next phase of transparent, ongoing voter registration list maintenance, announcing that the Bureau of Elections will make available in advance the list of voter registrations to be cancelled in accordance with federal law. “Michigan’s elections are among the most secure...
At a Glance ...
Clark Hill will present the webinar “SECURE Act 2.0 Has Arrived” on Tuesday, February 7, beginning at 1 p.m. via Zoom. On Dec. 29, 2022, President Biden signed the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. SECURE 2.0 makes numerous changes to the rules governing 401(k) and other qualified retirement plans.
Childcare, family support focus of WLAM program
The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will conduct its monthly WLAMom online discussion Monday, February 6, beginning at 8 p.m. via Zoom. The February program will focus on family support - babysitter- childcare. To register for this online event, visit www.womenlawyers.org and click on “events.”
Whitmer signs legislation to build affordable housing, revitalize communities, and support small businesses
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (seated) signing Senate Bill 7 in Lansing on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to sign a bill into law that will invest in building affordable housing, revitalizing communities, and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. This signing marks the earliest a bill has been signed in a new term since 1947.
Commission's annual report released to close Human Trafficking Awareness Month
To conclude Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday shared the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission’s 2022 Annual Report, which is now available on the newly launched Michigan Human Trafficking Commission website at www.michigan.gov/mhtc. This annual report is provided to the governor and Legislature each year to summarize the Commission’s efforts.
Whitmer recognizes Black History Month with proclamation
Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in forging a...
National Roundup
CINCINNATI (AP) — One of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s lawyers questioned the fitness on Tuesday of U.S. District Judge Timothy Black to preside over the Republican’s corruption trial. Attorney Mark Marein raised the issue as the trial of Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former...
Michigan residents reminded to be on the lookout for tax scams
Tax season is prime time for scammers to impersonate IRS agents, tax specialists or professionals, and collection agencies. The contact is most commonly made by phone, but can also take place by text message or e-mail. These scammers use both scare tactics and generous offers to get their victims to act.
Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced this week to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids. Frank Patino's fraud lasted years and...
Winter Convention
The Michigan Association for Justice conducted its 2023 Winter Convention on Friday, January 27, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Novi. The convention featured four seminar tracks: MAJ’s Medical Malpractice Seminar, MAJ’s 2023 Nuts and Bolts of No-Fault Practice, MAJ’s Premises Liability Seminar, and Worker’s Compensation/Social Security Seminar. Among those presenting during the programs were (left to right) Moderator Jeffrey Kaufman, Michelle Kreger, Daryl Royal of the Workers’ Disability Compensation Appeals Commission, Moderator Andrea Hamm, John Lancione, Moderator Todd Stearn, John Cattie, Moderator Dina Zalewski, Moderator Chad Engelhardt, Moderator Jesse Reiter, Magistrate William Watkinson, Nursine Jackson, Eric Steinberg, Deborah Tonelli, Moderator Sean Shearer, Leslie Christensen, Isobel Thomas, Samantha Jobak, Stephanie McPherson, and Jack Nolish, director, Workers Disability Compensation Agency.
Court Digest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse has been indicted on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon Peña, prosecutors...
