unm.edu
Latinx Visions conference to be hosted at UNM
The Latinx Visions: Speculative Worlds in Latinx Art, Literature, and Performance conference will be held March 9-11 at The University of New Mexico. Assistant professor Matthew David Goodwin of the Department of Chicana/o Studies, Santiago Vaquera Vásquez of the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, and Cathryn Merla-Watson University from Texas-Rio Grande Valley are coordinating the event.
KOAT 7
NEXUS: Soul Food, Smokehouse & the 'Exbeerience'
In honor of Black History Month, KOAT shines a light on those who have helped paved the way in New Mexico from the arts to history, culture and food. First stop: NEXUS Brewery. Nexus Brewery & Nexus Blue Smokehouse are two popular award-winning restaurants in the heart of New Mexico...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’
The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
unm.edu
Headlines for February 1, 2023
Albuquerque Journal - Documentary looks the connections between women and Route 66. Eastern New Mexico News - Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus retires. Las Cruces Bulletin - NMSU Black History Month events include barbecue, movies, basketball, health fair, night market. National. Dartmouth Health - Political determinants of health and their...
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
franchising.com
Great American Cookies Opens First Location in New Mexico
Cookie Cake Franchise Now Serving Up Treats in Albuquerque. February 01, 2023 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Great American Cookies, the Cookie Cake franchise, announces its first location in the state of New Mexico. Located in the heart of Albuquerque, the new store boasts an array of delicious, fresh-baked treats such as Custom Cookie Cakes, classic chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and more.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: Mobile
We're pleased to present the winners of the 22nd annual New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest in the Mobile category. "A friend and I decided to take a mushroom growing class provided by NMFungi. Toward the end of class, Estevan Hernandez, the owner, brought out different specimens of mycelium mushrooms. The mushrooms he brought out were at the end stages of fruiting and ready to puck and cook. There were golden oysters, black pearls, and blue oysters. It was the blue oysters that immediately caught my attention. The blue oysters fruiting reminded me of trumpets or an orchestra. It was nature's grand stage in such a small form. I didn’t have the normal professional camera equipment I normally carry, but I had my iPhone. Estevan carried on with the class introducing other specimens, but I stood over the blue oysters gazing and studying. As the class continued, I was hypnotized by nature's architecture and structure in the mycelium’s gills and caps. I took the photo keeping the idea of structure, architecture, trumpets, and orchestra in mind." —Ryle Yazzie.
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
corralescomment.com
Corrales Chef Spreads the Word about NM Dishes and Ingredients
Chef Jon Young of Corrales has been named New Mexico Food Ambassador by the Dept. of Agriculture for a tenure of two years. That means he will shout the word about local food and food products throughout the country to food producers and distributors. Some lucky members of the public also will see demonstrations and taste the dishes that Chef Jon and his assistants will be prepping.
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico asks community for help with food donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries providing meals for 40,000 people a year on average from infants to seniors. One of their service projects ‘Scouting for Food’ has been helping communities for more than 30 years, by raising crucial necessities for those who need it most.
unm.edu
Headlines for January 31, 2023
ABQ Journal - UNM College of Nursing programs receive high ranking from U.S. News & World Report. ABQ Journal - ‘It’s been a great ride’: Longtime Balloon Fiesta executive director is retiring. Los Alamos Daily Post - Leadership Los Alamos Session #4: Education. Corrales Comment - More...
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Santa Fe in 2023 (Best Areas & Places)
First things first, you need to decide where to stay in Santa Fe before you book your upcoming trip to this New Mexico town. Santa Fe is one of the most visited destinations in New Mexico and its bounty of art galleries, history, and Indigenous culture invites even the most intrepid traveler to the “land of enchantment.”
KOAT 7
Tickets for Chris Stapleton's Albuquerque concert on sale Feb. 10
Chris Stapleton will be making a stop in Albuquerque on his "All-American Road Show" tour. Chris Stapleton will perform at Isleta Amphitheater with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane on April 27. Tickets for the concert go on sale February 10.
earnthenecklace.com
Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?
Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
santafe.com
Tomasita’s | Heating It Up
There aren’t very many restaurants in business today that were here in Santa Fe when I pulled into town in 1980. Back at the time, friends took me to a place that recently had moved to the then-scruffy railyard neighborhood. It was defying conventional logic about location, location, location. Tomasita’s, our destination, was in a red brick station house, an outbuilding of sorts to the old unused Santa Fe depot. At one time this had been the terminus of a railroad known as The Chile Line. Today, it’s the busy final stop for the Rail Runner commuter train and the Sky Railway, but no train was running at all some four decades ago.
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The hospital says it will help them focus on […]
unm.edu
Mortar Board Senior Honor Society applications open until Feb. 17
The University of New Mexico Mortar Board Senior Honor Society MAIA Chapter is accepting applications for next year. Students interested in joining the organization must have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above and have at least 90 credit hours by the end of the Summer 2023 semester. Applicants cannot be graduating earlier than December of this year. Students can make their applications shine with a history of leadership or involvement in other organizations.
