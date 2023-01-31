Read full article on original website
unm.edu
Latinx Visions conference to be hosted at UNM
The Latinx Visions: Speculative Worlds in Latinx Art, Literature, and Performance conference will be held March 9-11 at The University of New Mexico. Assistant professor Matthew David Goodwin of the Department of Chicana/o Studies, Santiago Vaquera Vásquez of the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, and Cathryn Merla-Watson University from Texas-Rio Grande Valley are coordinating the event.
unm.edu
Alemán named interim dean of Graduate Studies
After serving as the acting dean of Graduate Studies in Fall 2021 and working as the associate dean since Fall 2019, Jesse Alemán has been named the interim dean of Graduate Studies through July 2023. Provost James Holloway announced the appointment recently and described Alemán “as an accomplished professor...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’
The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
unm.edu
Engineering professor’s ACS Petroleum Research Fund grant provides new energy to her research
Shuya Wei, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at The University of New Mexico, is the recipient of an American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund (ACS-PRF) Doctoral New Investigator grant. The award, for $110,000, begins Sept. 1, 2023, and ends Aug. 31, 2025. The title...
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
unm.edu
Engineering professor receives National Science Foundation grant to design 6G public safety networks
A new project at The University of New Mexico funded by the National Science Foundation will strive to create new solutions for 6G-enabled networks aimed at improving public safety. Eirini Eleni Tsiropoulou, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is collaborating with the New Mexico Institute...
unm.edu
Science of Life
UNM Undergraduate Biochemistry Program Wins Re-Accreditation. The University of New Mexico School of Medicine’s undergraduate biochemistry program – an important pipeline for premed students applying to the MD degree track – has been re-accredited for seven years. The re-accreditation by the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular...
unm.edu
Headlines for February 1, 2023
Albuquerque Journal - Documentary looks the connections between women and Route 66. Eastern New Mexico News - Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus retires. Las Cruces Bulletin - NMSU Black History Month events include barbecue, movies, basketball, health fair, night market. National. Dartmouth Health - Political determinants of health and their...
golobos.com
Lobos Add Five on NSD, Bolster incoming roster to 34
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales has announced five incoming student-athletes. The five new Lobos bring the total signing class to 34 players. New Mexico announced 11 signees on December 21, 2022, and then 18 roster additions last week. Among the five newcomers,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
KRQE News 13
Signing day: Where are New Mexico high school athletes going?
Plenty of high school athletes from across the state signed their letter of intent. Signing day: Where are New Mexico high school athletes …. Plenty of high school athletes from across the state signed their letter of intent. Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-accused-of-shooting-at-police-stealing-bait-car-arrested/. Man accused...
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
unm.edu
Cristina Rodriguez to present distinguished lecture at UNM School of Law
Cristina Rodríguez, J.D., will present, "Partisan Polarization, the Supreme Court, and Prospects for Reform" at The University of New Mexico School of Law on Thursday, Feb. 23. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed on the UNM School of Law website.
Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
marketplace.org
In rural states’ “citizen” legislatures, ordinary citizens can’t afford to serve
Santa Fe, New Mexico, is home to the country’s only circular state Capitol building, affectionately known as the Roundhouse. At the center is a 60-foot marble rotunda capped with a stained glass skylight. “It’s stunning, right?” said Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, a second-term Democrat from south-central New Mexico who...
franchising.com
Great American Cookies Opens First Location in New Mexico
Cookie Cake Franchise Now Serving Up Treats in Albuquerque. February 01, 2023 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Great American Cookies, the Cookie Cake franchise, announces its first location in the state of New Mexico. Located in the heart of Albuquerque, the new store boasts an array of delicious, fresh-baked treats such as Custom Cookie Cakes, classic chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and more.
unm.edu
Largest greenhouse gas emitters overlooked in state climate policy, report finds
A new report from The University of New Mexico and PSE Healthy Energy examines which communities in New Mexico are most impacted by pollution from large facilities. The report, “Climate, Health, and Equity Implications of Large Facility Pollution Sources in New Mexico,” determined that facilities like power plants, gas processing plants and compressor stations, mines, and other stationary facilities contribute approximately one quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and many of the communities most impacted are lower-income and have high populations of people of color.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: Mobile
We're pleased to present the winners of the 22nd annual New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest in the Mobile category. "A friend and I decided to take a mushroom growing class provided by NMFungi. Toward the end of class, Estevan Hernandez, the owner, brought out different specimens of mycelium mushrooms. The mushrooms he brought out were at the end stages of fruiting and ready to puck and cook. There were golden oysters, black pearls, and blue oysters. It was the blue oysters that immediately caught my attention. The blue oysters fruiting reminded me of trumpets or an orchestra. It was nature's grand stage in such a small form. I didn’t have the normal professional camera equipment I normally carry, but I had my iPhone. Estevan carried on with the class introducing other specimens, but I stood over the blue oysters gazing and studying. As the class continued, I was hypnotized by nature's architecture and structure in the mycelium’s gills and caps. I took the photo keeping the idea of structure, architecture, trumpets, and orchestra in mind." —Ryle Yazzie.
