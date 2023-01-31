ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong

Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
SB Nation

Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Window shuts with no signings

There is a peaceful protest march planned for before the Everton-Arsenal game on Saturday at Goodison Park, to be followed by a sit-in protest as well after the final whistle. The January transfer window is now officially closed, and Everton (it appears) have not made a single signing to back the new manager Sean Dyche. Sleepwalking into relegation.
SB Nation

Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report

According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
SB Nation

Co-sporting director Laurence Stewart completes Chelsea’s new ‘sporting department’

Chelsea’s new “sporting department” has now taken its final shape as well, with Laurence Stewart now officially in place as our co-sporting director, alongside Paul Winstanley. Stewart agreed to join us from AS Monaco way back at the end of the October and that is finally going to happen “next week”, as confirmed by the club today.
SB Nation

Talking points: Deadline day special!

The January transfer deadline day usually promises more than it delivers for Sunderland supporters, although last year’s was a bit of fun with late-night AOL stalking the day after Lee Johnson had got the boot. Today, we’re looking in pretty good shape, but Ross Stewart’s apparent season-ender on Saturday...
BBC

Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted

BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
SB Nation

No breakthrough yet for Chelsea in Enzo Fernández talks — report

A new dawn breaks, and it’s the last new dawn of the 2023 January transfer window. By this time tomorrow, all the ink will have dried, all the dust will have settled. How different will our world look by then? Who knows. All eyes right now are trained on...
BBC

Crystal Palace transfer news: Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga join Eagles

Crystal Palace have signed Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for 11m euros (£9.7m), while Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan. France youth international Ahamada, 20, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal which is subject to international clearance. The midfielder has scored twice and contributed two assists...
SB Nation

Chelsea target Enzo Fernández to stay at Benfica — report

According to Portuguese TV station RTP, Chelsea target Enzo Fernández is set to stay at Benfica despite the Blues’ best efforts at acquiring the midfielder this winter transfer window. RTP claims that while Chelsea reached €120m with their latest offer to Benfica for the player on “many tranches”,...
SB Nation

Cityzen Forever: Vincent Kompany on a Mission at Burnley

When Vincent Kompany left Anderlecht for Burnley in the English Championship last summer, it seemed like he was taking a step back early in his coaching career. The former Manchester City captain had a career to envy winning trophy after trophy at the Etihad Stadium. But succeeding as a manager...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: João Out, FA Cup Draw, Transfer Talk, and More...

Big news came out of the Etihad Monday as Manchester City agreed to a loan deal that will send João Cancelo to Bayern Munich. Both the men and women also found out who they would face in the next round of the FA Cup. Catch up here with all the latest from Sky Blue News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy