Cleveland public safety Chief Karrie Howard bars media from public City Council committee meeting
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration on Thursday barred a Plain Dealer/cleveland.com photographer from attending a public meeting of City Council’s Safety Committee in which council members toured the proposed site of the new Cleveland police headquarters. Ohio’s open meetings law requires that all public meetings,...
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
ideastream.org
Council president: Cleveland will crack down on neglectful landlords
Since 2021, the tenants at 12500 Shaker Boulevard and 12701 Shaker Boulevard, buildings owned by a real estate company based in New York, have been calling for improvements to their deteriorating apartments. According to one tenant, Chimene Anderson, at least ten apartments in one of the buildings have been without...
signalcleveland.org
Mayor Justin Bibb proposes balancing Cleveland budget by cutting vacant positions
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s latest $1.9 billion budget proposal eliminates hundreds of vacant positions – leaving the city in the black amid labor shortages and rising costs. The mayor is proposing to close out vacant posts in police, EMS, the Public Works, Building and Housing and elsewhere throughout...
Group cashing in on Cleveland police reform — how taxpayers are impacted
A FOX 8 I-Team investigation has found people cashing in big time while overseeing reform in the Cleveland Police Department.
Local initiative aims to make property near Opportunity Corridor 'shovel ready'
Echoing a broader effort at the state level by Gov. Mike DeWine, local leaders are pushing a multi-million program to clear and prepare acres of land along Opportunity Corridor for future development.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland City Council members upset about living conditions at east side apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members are demanding the owners of the Shaker Boulevard Apartments to fix their “deplorable” living conditions. The complex is located in the 12000 block of Shaker Blvd. in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. Residents have complained of lack of heat,...
thelandcle.org
Shaker Square residents protest lack of heat and water leaks at apartments owned by New York LLC
A group of residents in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood say they’re tired of having no heat, water leaks, and dangerous mold in their apartments. They’re holding a press conference with Cleveland City Council members Blaine Griffin and Deborah Gray on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. at The Residences at Shaker Square at 12701 Shaker Blvd. to draw attention to what they say are deplorable conditions at their buildings. They’re asking for immediate action from the property owner, Shaker Heights Apartment Owner LLC, which owns the multi-family properties at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd.
CLE to file lawsuits on out-of-town landlords who don't address property issues
Frustrated tenants at the Residences at Shaker Square apartments in Cleveland were relieved to hear the city will soon take legal action against out-of-town landlords who don't remedy property issues.
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District hosts job fair
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is hosting a job fair in February.
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to cut unfilled police jobs, other vacancies to help balance 2023 general fund budget
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Unlike last year, Mayor Justin Bibb’s proposed 2023 general fund budget does not rely on deficit spending – a task accomplished, in part, by eliminating some 140 unfilled police officer positions, as well as 100 or so vacancies in other city departments. The proposed...
Council committee approves funding plan to revamp iconic East 4th Street
The Cleveland City Council’s Development, Planning and Sustainability Committee on Tuesday signed off on the funding component of a proposed refresh of downtown’s iconic East 4th Street.
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland’s 2023 budget proposal by the numbers
Mayor Justin Bibb released his 2023 budget estimate on Wednesday, proposing $711 million in expenditures and cutting hundreds of vacant positions in order to balance the budget. Cuts include police and public works positions. Want to read the entire 508 page budget? Find it here. Abbey Marshall. Service Journalism Reporter...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Public invited to town hall series to discuss Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration is taking its 2023 budget plans to the community, through town hall events in which residents can ask questions and offer feedback on city spending and priorities. Bibb’s finance chief, Ahmed Abonamah, will attend two such events this week and next....
ideastream.org
Cleveland City Council approves $4 million in ARPA funding for improved 311 call center services
Cleveland City Council has approved Mayor Justin Bibb’s proposal to use $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to improve its 311 call center Monday. Instead of 911 or 988, 311 is a non-emergency hotline that residents can dial for help including reporting potholes, making tree trimming requests and inquiring about animal services.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
Residents of 444 Park Apartments in Richmond Heights describe poor living conditions
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mushrooms growing from a carpet, soiled diapers thrown from an apartment onto a parking garage roof, no hot water, electricity not working, out-of-order elevators, children kicking doors and running away. There was no shortage of complaints and horror stories from residents of the 444 Park Apartments,...
Cleveland Heights community frustrated by postal issues
Postal problems continue to frustrate residents in one Northeast Ohio community.
