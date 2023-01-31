Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Related
Cape Gazette
Healthcare problems a result of overdevelopment
I appreciate Sussex County Council’s job to balance the rights of property owners while providing for the health, safety and welfare of the county. However, it is time to acknowledge the growing imbalance. Sussex County ordinances and codes were written to promote growth. I understand why that is. And...
Cape Gazette
ITNSouthern Delaware shutting down Feb. 28
On behalf of the ITNSouthernDelaware board of directors, it is with great sadness in our hearts that we inform you our nonprofit transportation cooperative will no longer be providing ride services to seniors 55-plus and adults with visual impairments throughout Sussex County. We want to thank our supporters and appreciate...
Cape Gazette
Sussex board should deny concrete-crushing application
I am emphatically opposed and urge the Sussex County Board of Adjustment to deny the application for Case No. 12789, in which FDPN Management LLC seeks a special-use exception for a potentially hazardous use – concrete crusher – to support the manufacturing and recycling associated with a concrete batch cement business proposed for 20354 Sussex Highway. That property currently houses an auto repair shop, a business that meshes well with our current landscape comprising residential, consumer-centric businesses and farmland.
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
Cape Gazette
Land-use map change strips property rights
Sussex County Council recently held hearings and voted against changing the future land-use map for a parcel across from Cave Neck Road on the east side of Route 1. I believe there is confusion as to what was requested by the two families who own the farm. The first important...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z delays votes on Vintners Reserve
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission delayed action on two applications for Vintners Reserve, a proposed 316-unit townhome development on 61 acres off Janice Road near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., is requesting an amendment to the county comprehensive plan future land-use map from the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe Auxiliary to close thrift shop at end of April
After 16 years, Beebe Healthcare’s Auxiliary will close the Treasure Chest Thrift Shop at the Midway Shopping Center, Lewes, at the end of April.. Auxiliary volunteers have contributed over 420,000 hours of service to the Treasure Chest, generating close to $5 million for the purchases of equipment for Beebe.
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW has a tough decision to make
I don’t envy the Lewes Board of Public Works in making a decision on long-range plans for the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Looking at the cost estimates and the non-cost, multi-criteria analysis prepared by consultant GHD, it seems an easy choice. The existing facility is in a low-lying...
Cape Gazette
Five Points group a collaborative effort
An orange barrel is coming to a road near you. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski said those words during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Route 1-Route 16 grade-separated intersection last summer. While said in jest, she wasn’t wrong. DelDOT is planning to invest $250 million in the...
Cape Gazette
Crushing a community's dreams
As a resident of Bridgeville, I have deep concerns and objections to pending case No. 12789 before the Sussex County Board of Adjustment. The applicant, FDPN Management LLC, seeks a special-use exception for a potentially hazardous use – concrete crusher – to support the manufacturing and recycling associated with a concrete batch plant. The property is located on the west side of Route 13, a third of a mile north of Cannon Road.
Cape Gazette
A battle between environment and money
Why is it OK to destroy a perfectly healthy forest?. Is it ignorance because someone didn’t bother to research?. Is it because their education stopped when they left school?. Sussex County Council and the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission simply don’t smell what developers are shoveling. Long-term planning...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 2/1/23
Autism support group for grandparents meets monthly. Autism Delaware offers an in-person support group for grandparents who are not filling the role of primary caregiver for their loved ones who are on the spectrum. Family navigator Tomara Williams facilitates the group from 9 to 10 a.m., the fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Autism Delaware office at 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd., Unit 1, Lewes. While registration is requested so beverages will be available for all attendees, walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to sign up, email tomara.williams@autismdelaware.org.
Cape Gazette
Lewes library thanks community for helping
As American society speeds through the information age, awash in online access to newspapers, e-books/audiobooks and resources in all manner of digital formats, many ask, “Do we really need libraries anymore? What purpose do they serve? Does anyone actually read physical books now anyway?” At the Lewes Public Library, we know the answer is a resounding, “Yes!” In fact, aside from a bump in the road during the pandemic, circulation of physical books at the Lewes library has steadily increased year over year, with circulation of physical books increasing by more than 15% from 2021 to 2022.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
Cape Gazette
A jam-packed future ahead
After more than 30 years of running Backyard Jams and Jellies, Krista Scudlark is handing over the reins of her beloved local business. A.J. and Janece Pipon have taken over as the new owners. The newlyweds opened Coastal Croft, a produce stand in Milton, this past summer. They moved to Delaware from southern California in November 2021 to get a taste of the East Coast, and can now safely say they are here to stay.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Preservation Coalition to hold open meeting Feb. 9
The Sussex Preservation Coalition, a recently formed nonprofit, invites the public to attend an open meeting on important legislation regarding climate, land use and open space. The meeting is set for 2:30 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach. To request a Zoom link,...
Cape Gazette
January 2023 Coldwell Banker Premier Top Rental Agents Announced
Coldwell Banker Premier is proud to announce the firm’s top rental agents for the month of January are Bill Mantyla, Myles Martin and Joseph Gallagher. Bill joined Coldwell Banker Premier in January 2019. Before being licensed, Bill had his own home services business which gave him the opportunity to really get to know the homes that Coldwell Banker Resort Realty offers. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing with his dogs, and traveling. He prides himself on knowing the Sussex County resort area very well and will gladly share tips for restaurants, parks to visit, activities to do or great day trips to make your vacation special.
Cape Gazette
Anthem residents ask for help
The following letter was sent to Jessica Watson, program director at Sussex Conservation District, with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We recently moved to Delaware to the Anthem development in Milton. When we purchased the property and home, we spent a premium on the lot. We were told the lot would be backed up to a beautiful meadow with a walking path, and the lot we purchased would have a beautiful landscaped path on the side of the property that would be the entrance to the walking path and meadow. The development has been completed for six months and what we have is a path that is patchy grass, sand, mud and standing water. This excess water in the back keeps our back yard in a constant state of wet, soggy grass. The incomplete job is not only an eyesore, but a health problem. We are asking for assistance in getting this problem resolved before the bugs and mosquitos are once again a problem. Thank you for any help and or direction that you may be able to provide in this matter.
Cape Gazette
Goose bumped
Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
Cape Gazette
Cape High AVID students support Code Purple
A discussion on leadership skills evolved into a food donation drive led by the Cape High sophomore AVID class. AVID is an elective course that prepares students for college and careers by teaching organizational and study skills and offering enrichment and motivational activities. Teacher Dawn Clarke said her class wanted...
Comments / 0