Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
‘Rust’ Charges: Prosecutors Say Alec Baldwin Shouldn’t Have Pointed Gun
Alec Baldwin has officially been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Charges were formally filed against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who both face two counts of involuntary manslaughter, on Tuesday after Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced criminal charges against both on Jan. 19. More from The Hollywood ReporterFarce on Top of Tragedy: 'Rust' Producers Escape Accountability (Column)SAG-AFTRA Calls New Mexico Prosecutor's 'Rust' Argument "Wrong and Uninformed"Amid 'Rust' Shooting Charges, CA State Senator to Reintroduce Set Safety Bill That Failed Earlier Notably, prosecutors charged Baldwin as both an actor and producer for...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Rust’ assistant director’s account of shooting differs from Baldwin’s, according to deposition
The “Rust” first assistant director who pleaded guilty to negligence in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins told authorities no one person owns all the blame for the on-set incident. In a deposition obtained by Variety, Dave Halls in December said the shooting was caused by “a tragic...
Actor Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun, years before the 'Rust' shooting death
In an accident similar to Alec Baldwin's shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Lee's co-star fired a prop gun at the 28-year-old actor during filming of The Crow.
Daily Beast
Why the ‘Bold’ Prosecution of Alec Baldwin Could End in Disaster
Legal experts say prosecutors will face an uphill battle in securing a conviction against actor Alec Baldwin, who will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for a tragic on-set shooting that left a young cinematographer dead. “This is a very aggressive prosecution,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told The Daily Beast....
Attorneys For ‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Say She Was Under ‘Extreme Pressure’ And ‘Rushed’ On Set
Attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said she “didn’t even know” Alec Baldwin was on the set with the gun before the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, calling it “insane” for prosecutors to blame her. Attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are...
Why Alec Baldwin May Have A ‘Difficult’ Time Defeating Manslaughter Charges: Lawyer Explains (Exclusive)
Alec Baldwin, 64. was criminally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021. New Mexico First District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies released the shocking charges in a press release today, more than one year after the fatal shooting occurred. The release stated that, for the first charge, the sentence would include 18 months in prison with an additional $5,000 fine. However, according to the DA’s release, the second charge against Alec carries a mandatory five years in jail. HollywoodLife spoke to Criminal defense and appellate attorney, Matthew Barhoma, founder of Barhoma Law and Power Trial Lawyers, who told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview why Alec’s decision to speak out about this over the past year may actually hurt his chances of defeating these charges.
Alec Baldwin's defense team will 'attack' producer argument given by prosecution: Legal experts weigh in
Alec Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter. Fox News Digital spoke to legal experts about the evidence gathered against the actor in the death of Halyna Hutchins.
Attorneys for "Rust" armorer say she was pressured to work in unsafe environment
Attorneys for the Rust film armorer charged with involuntary manslaughter Tuesday said she felt "extreme pressure" to work within an irresponsible culture that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and actor Alec Baldwin were both charged Tuesday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico. First assistant director David Halls has already agreed to plead no contest for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Attorney Jason Bowles said Halls "rushed" Gutierrez-Reed "all the time," which did not allow her to do a full safety check on the gun held by Baldwin that fatally killed Hutchins. His client was waiting on Halls to call her back to the church where the scene was scheduled to be filmed and where she expected to perform a full check on the gun. According to her, she never got the call.
Baldwin Faces Involuntary Manslaughter Charge in Set Death
"By Morgan LeeProsecutors linked Alec Baldwin to an expansive list of alleged failures in firearms safety as they filed a felony involuntary manslaughter charge Tuesday against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set.Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.Baldwin and film-set weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed face charges of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Hutchins on the set of the Western movie...
First court date set for Alec Baldwin over Rust shooting charges
A court date has been set.
