ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Gaglione Bros. Famous Steaks & Subs Looking To Sell Entire Brand

After nearly two decades serving Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks in San Diego, Gaglione Bros Famous Steaks & Subs is looking to sell the entire business. Brothers Joe, Andy and Tony Gaglione opened their first sandwich shop in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood in 2004 and immediately gained a loyal following for its menu of Philadelphia cheesesteaks, sandwiches, and smothered fries. In 2010, the brothers opened a second location off Friars Road near Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Grantville. Gaglione Bros has also had a stand inside Petco Park stadium since 2017 and was one of the opening vendors at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last September. This past summer, Gaglione Bros shuttered its flagship Midway district location and a new sandwich shop Evan's Deli & Brew opened in the space.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Dinner Cruises in San Diego

When it comes to the best dinner cruises in San Diego, how is one to decide? After all, the San Diego bay has no shortage of cruises with views of the San Diego skyline, Coronado Bridge, the USS Midway Museum, and perhaps even a sunset over the beautiful San Diego bay itself. The best San Diego dinner cruise will be one that combines live entertainment of some sort with cool ocean breezes, amazing cuisine for dinner, and perhaps even complimentary champagne. You may be looking for an option with dancing, a good cocktail, live music, or even just a good excuse to sail on a yacht in the bay.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Forbes highlights Encinitas for travel

The Encinitas Visitors Center announce that Encinitas is the only city in California to make “Forbes Advisor” magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” List 2023. The beachside town was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help readers inspire their travel list and assist in narrowing down travel options.
ENCINITAS, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Five art exhibitions to see in San Diego in February

Artist Sofie Ramos encloses everyday objects — laundry, recycling, shoes, furniture — with brightly colored latex paint into assemblages. Ramos, who is based in Los Angeles, will bring a new installation to Bread and Salt's main gallery this month. The installation is designed to make its audience feel immersed in a futuristic climate-impacted world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ljcdspalette.org

The 5 Best Coffee Shops to Work and Study at in San Diego

As our first semester is coming to a close and we are crammed with final projects and essays, there is nothing more useful than having a peaceful yet productive workspace to go to after school. Whether you are going to grind for your test tomorrow or just unwind after a stressful day at school, these five coffee shops are the ideal post-school hangout spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy