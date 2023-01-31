Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Girl Scout sold the most cookie boxes in all of San Diego last year
Sahara Rodriguez, a tenth grader and senior scout in Troop 6105, sold the most cookies out of all the San Diego Girl Scouts, with 8,024 boxes sold.
Mar Rustico Announces Relocation to Chula Vista
Sister Restaurant to Tuetano Taqueria Will Close Location at Old Town Urban Market
Spring in San Diego Kicks Off With San Diego Botanic Garden’s Third Annual World of Orchids
Get ready for spring and celebrate the season. San Diego Botanic Garden is set to host the third annual spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, running Saturday, March 11, through Sunday, April 9. The exhibition will be staged in the state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education...
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
La Jolla News Nuggets: Whaling Bar, pothole forum, walking tours, more
News and events briefs
News 8 KFMB
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop | Celebrating San Diego Black-Owned Businesses
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop is a black-owned barbershop located in the heart of North Park, San Diego. More: www.freshlyfaded.com.
KPBS
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
San Diego’s Annual Color Explosion Is About To Take Place
A 55-acre rainbow of ranunculus color will bloom as San Diego’s iconic springtime attraction comes to life with outdoor music performances, flower-filled events and foodie favorites.
Aloha Ice Co. Planning Mission Valley Location
Carlsbad-Based Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe to Join Westfield Mission Valley
NBC San Diego
List: Everywhere Offering 50% Off for San Diego Museum Month + Our Top 10 Picks
From dinosaurs to space, history to the paranormal -- no matter your interest, there is a museum in San Diego County to pull at your heartstrings. And, just in time for the month of love, dozens of museums, gardens and cultural centers will offer 50% off their admission prices for San Diego Museum Month.
NBC San Diego
Last Week's Winter Storm Not Done Killing Massive Trees in San Diego's Balboa Park
Dozens of trees, many of them towering eucalyptus planted a century or more ago in San Diego's iconic Balboa Park, fell last week, victims to a powerful Santa Ana storm that played havoc with the city's mighty giants. But it turns out that storm isn't done doing damage to the...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Gaglione Bros. Famous Steaks & Subs Looking To Sell Entire Brand
After nearly two decades serving Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks in San Diego, Gaglione Bros Famous Steaks & Subs is looking to sell the entire business. Brothers Joe, Andy and Tony Gaglione opened their first sandwich shop in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood in 2004 and immediately gained a loyal following for its menu of Philadelphia cheesesteaks, sandwiches, and smothered fries. In 2010, the brothers opened a second location off Friars Road near Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Grantville. Gaglione Bros has also had a stand inside Petco Park stadium since 2017 and was one of the opening vendors at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last September. This past summer, Gaglione Bros shuttered its flagship Midway district location and a new sandwich shop Evan's Deli & Brew opened in the space.
SanDiego.com
Best Dinner Cruises in San Diego
When it comes to the best dinner cruises in San Diego, how is one to decide? After all, the San Diego bay has no shortage of cruises with views of the San Diego skyline, Coronado Bridge, the USS Midway Museum, and perhaps even a sunset over the beautiful San Diego bay itself. The best San Diego dinner cruise will be one that combines live entertainment of some sort with cool ocean breezes, amazing cuisine for dinner, and perhaps even complimentary champagne. You may be looking for an option with dancing, a good cocktail, live music, or even just a good excuse to sail on a yacht in the bay.
Coast News
Forbes highlights Encinitas for travel
The Encinitas Visitors Center announce that Encinitas is the only city in California to make “Forbes Advisor” magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” List 2023. The beachside town was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help readers inspire their travel list and assist in narrowing down travel options.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma
A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
KPBS
Five art exhibitions to see in San Diego in February
Artist Sofie Ramos encloses everyday objects — laundry, recycling, shoes, furniture — with brightly colored latex paint into assemblages. Ramos, who is based in Los Angeles, will bring a new installation to Bread and Salt's main gallery this month. The installation is designed to make its audience feel immersed in a futuristic climate-impacted world.
Destroyed playground in San Diego neighborhood the latest symbol of city neglect, locals say
A playground in Mount Hope has gone unfixed for more than a year after it was destroyed leaving families in the southeast San Diego neighborhood with an empty space and no arrests. Dennis V. Allen Park, named after a Black activist who founded the San Diego Race Relations Society, was...
ljcdspalette.org
The 5 Best Coffee Shops to Work and Study at in San Diego
As our first semester is coming to a close and we are crammed with final projects and essays, there is nothing more useful than having a peaceful yet productive workspace to go to after school. Whether you are going to grind for your test tomorrow or just unwind after a stressful day at school, these five coffee shops are the ideal post-school hangout spot.
