Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Debuts in two performances February 18-19, 2023

Shoreline Community College to screen award-winning documentary film commemorating Black History Month
(Shoreline, Wash., February 1, 2023) - In recognition of Black History Month, Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) is pleased to invite the community to a free screening of the award-winning documentary film “Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts” directed by Dru Holley on February 16, 2023. The event is open to the public.
Saturday youth oriented event at Shoreline Historical Museum
The Shoreline Historical Museum is working with a grad student to explore ways to make exhibits more interactive and attractive to youth. On Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, 10am - 12noon, they'll try out some of these ideas with a youth oriented event (families welcome) and get feedback from the participants.
New Yoga Studio opening in Shoreline February 25, 2023
The studio will have both heated and non heated classes, and classes for all levels, whether you're a seasoned yogi, or want to try yoga for the first time. They will have your staples such as Power Flow, Yin, and Slow Flow yoga, as well as some unique classes that can only be found at their studio. For example, their early morning Awake class is designed to wake you up gently with lighting that mimics the sunrise, coupled with citrus aromatherapy.
Prepare for a job in biomanufacturing in just 10 weeks through Shoreline Community College
Essentials in Biomanufacturing Certificate: A certificate program with paid internships that is unique to Shoreline Community College!. Be employment ready in 10 weeks Earn up to $22.00/ hour to start. Potential paid internships while you train No degree or science background required. Free or reduced tuition for qualified students. Biomanufacturing...
Join Briarcrest PTA at a Mariners game on April 2, 2023
Whether you're a lifelong Mariners fan or jumping on the bandwagon, all are welcome on Sunday, April 2 at 1:10pm for 'Briarcrest at a Mariners Game' fundraiser to watch our beloved Ms take on the Cleveland Guardians. Ticket sales end Friday, February 17 so don't delay! Friends and extended families...
CERT Class in Kenmore during March
March 4th, March 5th and March 11th, 8:00am - 5:00pm, Kenmore, WA. The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) free CERT Program provides information on local hazards and community training on basic preparedness for events that include earthquakes, wind storms, snow events, floods, landslides and more. Classes are presented by trained...
Town of Woodway begins discussions on possible annexation of Point Wells
The Town Council has begun the process of evaluating whether to annex Point Wells. The method of annexation the Council is considering is a very detailed process that begins with the Council’s adoption of an agreement with Snohomish County (called the “interlocal agreement method”). This method of annexation does not require the property owner’s consent.
Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Operations Program Analyst – Transportation Engineer 4
$80,879 - $108,751 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced program analyst to serve as our next Maintenance Operations Program Analyst for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) Maintenance, Transportation Equipment Fund, Tolling Maintenance, and Capital Facilities programs. As the Maintenance Operations Program Analyst, this...
City of Shoreline now accepting ideas for Environmental Mini-Grants
The City of Shoreline offers up to $5,000 per application to individuals, community groups and business owners for projects that help our environment and community. Accepting ideas now through February 28, 2023. You can apply in one of two ways:. 1. Fill out the online idea proposal form using a...
Four fire departments joined for a training exercise in Shoreline
Shoreline Fire hosted a Structural Collapse training near 145th and I-5 which ended on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Joining them were units from Seattle, Bothell and Eastside Fire.
Op-Ed: Shoreline School District Budget Issues
The Mayor and City Council of Lake Forest Park would like to thank all who took the time to express concerns about the budget issues in the Shoreline School District which affect our students here in Lake Forest Park. The City Council and administration are listening to your concerns and...
Shoreline man pleads guilty to possessing ammunition as part of an arsenal he possessed at downtown Seattle hotel
The Department of Justice announced that a 45-year-old Shoreline, Washington man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to unlawful possession of ammunition. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced that Rustam Yusupov faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on May 2, 2023.
