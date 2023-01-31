Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Debuts in two performances February 18-19, 2023

The studio will have both heated and non heated classes, and classes for all levels, whether you're a seasoned yogi, or want to try yoga for the first time. They will have your staples such as Power Flow, Yin, and Slow Flow yoga, as well as some unique classes that can only be found at their studio. For example, their early morning Awake class is designed to wake you up gently with lighting that mimics the sunrise, coupled with citrus aromatherapy.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO