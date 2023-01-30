If you missed the Jan. 31 episode of NXT then you missed the last stop before NXT”s Vengeance Day which takes place this Saturday on Feb. 4. Before getting into what we are going to see at Vengeance Day, let’s talk about the two women’s matches we saw this week. First, we had Indi Hartwell taking on Zoey Stark. Both women (along with Roxanne Perez) participated in the Royal Rumble this past weekend. Hartwell and Stark had a verbal argument in the locker room basically having Stark gloat that she did better in the Rumble. This led to a match between the two.

2 DAYS AGO