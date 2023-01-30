Read full article on original website
Fatal 4-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match Set For Feb. 3 SmackDown
WWE has announced that a Fatal 4-Way match will take place on the Feb. 3 episode of SmackDown. This match will be a qualifying match to determine one of the last two women to enter the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 18. The participants will be Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Natalya. The winner of the Elimination Chamber bout will go on to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania.
Steph De Lander Set To Debut On IMPACT; Gisele Shaw Embraces New Moniker
On the February 2 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Gisele Shaw was tasked with taking on “The Cannibal” Savannah Evans. The two recently teamed up in a six-woman tag match and beat The Death Dollz, however Shaw came up short in her title match the week before with Tara. Evans dominated at first, but a referee distraction involving Jai Vidal allowed Shaw to knee strike Evans for the win. Post-match, Shaw took credit for driving out Tasha Steelz, The Influence, and Chelsea Green, and is now calling herself the “Black Widow.”
SmackDown Discussion Post: 02.03.23
Tonight’s episode of SmackDown finally has some women’s matches!! Two big ones at that. First, the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be on the line as Charlotte Flair defends against Sonya Deville. Deville has been relentless in requesting another title shot after losing to Flair a few weeks back.
Latest on Meiko Satomura’s WWE Status
When NXT UK closed its doors to make way for the upcoming NXT Europe brand, Meiko Satomura was the NXT UK Women’s Champion, a title she held until the Unification Match at NXT Worlds Collide. Mandy Rose, the NXT Women’s Champion, would win the match and Satomura’s reign would come to an end.
Stevie Turner Makes NXT Debut; Perez Attacks Toxic Attraction Ahead of Vengeance Day
If you missed the Jan. 31 episode of NXT then you missed the last stop before NXT”s Vengeance Day which takes place this Saturday on Feb. 4. Before getting into what we are going to see at Vengeance Day, let’s talk about the two women’s matches we saw this week. First, we had Indi Hartwell taking on Zoey Stark. Both women (along with Roxanne Perez) participated in the Royal Rumble this past weekend. Hartwell and Stark had a verbal argument in the locker room basically having Stark gloat that she did better in the Rumble. This led to a match between the two.
Jade Cargill Hits 50-0 On AEW Dynamite
It was an eventful night for the women of AEW. First, The Bunny confronted Jamie Hayter in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. After watching Hayter’s eliminator match against Emi Sakura last week, Bunny now wants one of her own on next week’s Dynamite. The interview ended prematurely as footage on the screen behind them showed Saraya and Toni Storm beating down Britt Baker elsewhere in the arena.
WWE Stars To Appear On Wheel Of Fortune
Several WWE Superstars are set to appear on a future episode of Wheel of Fortune. According to their social medias, we know Bayley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Austin Theory, and Big E will all appear. WWE week on the long running game show is said to be...
