Becky Lynch will take on Bayley in a Steel Cage on next week’s episode of Raw in Orlando, Fla. On the Jan. 30 episode of Raw, Bayley took to the ring to address what went down at the Royal Rumble. She gloated about eliminating Lynch and as far as she was concerned their rivalry is over with. Of course, Lynch wasn’t going to let that slide as she made her way out to the stage. She stated that they aren’t done with each other until The Man says so.

2 DAYS AGO