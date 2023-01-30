Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
SI Swimsuit Unveils Photos of 2023 Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
The newcomer specializes in fitness and wellness.
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match Set For Feb. 6 Raw
Becky Lynch will take on Bayley in a Steel Cage on next week’s episode of Raw in Orlando, Fla. On the Jan. 30 episode of Raw, Bayley took to the ring to address what went down at the Royal Rumble. She gloated about eliminating Lynch and as far as she was concerned their rivalry is over with. Of course, Lynch wasn’t going to let that slide as she made her way out to the stage. She stated that they aren’t done with each other until The Man says so.
WWE HOFers And AEW Star Featured In Upcoming Chyna Documentary
Chyna experienced some tragic moments in her life, but she will go down in history as a groundbreaking performer. The WWE Hall of Famer broke down barriers for women's wrestling in the late '90s and early 2000s, getting over at a time when it was very much an afterthought in WWE. The upcoming documentary "Chyna: Wrestling with Demons" will chronicle her life and career, and it's set to feature stars from across the wrestling world.
WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes addresses challenging Roman Reigns
Women's Rumble winner Rhea Ripley also revealed her WrestleMania decision.
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
Women’s Wrestling Wrap-Up: Rhea Ripley Wins The Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber Takes Shape, Queen Of The Indies
Rhea Ripley wins the Royal Rumble. Elimination Chamber begins to take shape. West Coast Pro Wrestling starts the build for the annual Queen of The Indies, and more! Let’s break it down in this week’s edition of Women’s Wrestling Wrap-Up! Rhea Ripley Wins The Royal Rumble. 2023...
Big Match Added to Next Week’s WWE RAW Card
A big Steel Cage match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW. The match will see Becky Lynch and Bayley face off inside the Steel Cage. This bout was supposed to happen at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last week, but WWE did an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch in the cage instead. It was later reported that the match at RAW 30 was nixed due to timing issues.
Major Announcement On WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
Adam Pearce popped by tonight’s episode of WWE Raw (January 30) in a backstage segment where he broke a lot of news for the WWE Women’s division. Noting that he could officially announce that the previously scrapped match between Bayley and Becky Lynch in a steel cage was on once again.
Ric Flair Thinks Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Has To Be A WWE WrestleMania 39 Main Event
Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 this April after the latter won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event and declared that she was going after “The Queen.”. Speaking on his To...
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
PHOTO: Top AEW Star Shows Off Nasty Wound After Dynamite
A top AEW star has shown off the nasty would that they received at AEW Dynamite in a championship match on February 1. On the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Samoa Joe. In a match that has been described as “brutal”, Joe...
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
Jade Cargill Hits 50-0 On AEW Dynamite
It was an eventful night for the women of AEW. First, The Bunny confronted Jamie Hayter in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. After watching Hayter’s eliminator match against Emi Sakura last week, Bunny now wants one of her own on next week’s Dynamite. The interview ended prematurely as footage on the screen behind them showed Saraya and Toni Storm beating down Britt Baker elsewhere in the arena.
Jacqueline And Jazz Were Once Pitched As A Tag Team
Could you imagine Jacqueline and Jazz as a tag team? It could have happened. In the clips you see below, both Jacqueline and Jazz comment in separate interviews that a tag team between the two of them was pitched. Jazz says that one thing she has never done is have a tag team. She adds that Jacqueline and her tried to push for it but nobody was having it.
