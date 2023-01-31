MINNEAPOLIS -- The man convicted of the attempted murder of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his crime.Timothy Amacher was sentenced in court Monday morning.RELATED: 2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of MPD Forensic ScientistIn April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found 33-year-old Nicole Lenway suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and right forearm.Lenway had been shot while she was...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO