redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
Prosecutors to 'self-edit' in trial for murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is underway in what is sure to be an emotional and difficult trial: the brutal murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart. Attorneys made steady progress finding jurors who will have to sort through the disturbing evidence and determine whether Eli's mother, Julissa Thaler, is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.
Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
fox9.com
Dispute leads to shooting, crash at Minneapolis fire station: Charges
(FOX 9) - A shooting that led to a man running inside his apartment to "Say goodbye to his children" before trying to drive himself to the hospital resulted in charges for an Eden Prairie man. Xavier Cordarius Willis, 33, of Eden Prairie, is charged with one count of second-degree...
Police chase ends at hospital as officers find a 17-year-old fatally shot in the car
A police vehicle pursuit in the earlier hours of Thursday morning ended at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina when police found a passenger in the vehicle was seeking medical attention after suffering a fatal gunshot wound.
Timothy Amacher sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder of forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS -- The man convicted of the attempted murder of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his crime.Timothy Amacher was sentenced in court Monday morning.RELATED: 2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of MPD Forensic ScientistIn April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found 33-year-old Nicole Lenway suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and right forearm.Lenway had been shot while she was...
Taekwondo instructor sentenced for ex-girlfriend's attempted murder
MINNEAPOLIS — A former taekwondo instructor who tried to have the mother of his child killed has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison. On Monday, Hennepin County Judge Shereen Askalani sentenced Timothy Amacher to 18 years in prison, the maximum sentence without going over Minnesota guidelines. Back...
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Meth, crack cocaine, and heroin seized in Brookings drug arrest
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old child was turned over to the Department of Social Services following a Brookings drug arrest that recovered 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.4 grams of heroin. The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St.,...
Man sentenced to 3 years' probation after setting fire to Brooklyn Park Salvation Army
MINNEAPOLIS — The man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center was sentenced Monday to three years' probation. Jack Douglas Heinrich, who pleaded guilty to second-degree arson back in December, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court. According to police, security...
fox9.com
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Man Gets Probation for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson
A man accused of setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army last fall causing more than $100,000 in damage received a three-year probation sentence, under a plea agreement approved Monday. Jack Heinrich, whose last known address was in Champlin, had been charged with three felonies, including second-degree arson, second-degree...
Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere
Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
4-plex apartment building in south Minneapolis deemed uninhabitable after fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- A south Minneapolis apartment building was deemed uninhabitable on Wednesday night after a fire.Crews were called to a four-plex on the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue South around 7:30 p.m. There was smoke showing from the second floor.The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the building was deemed uninhabitable and was boarded up.No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
FirstService caretaker says he and wife were fired for union activity, wage theft lawsuit
Kevin Borowske and his wife were fired recently by FirstService Residential after a history of organizing workers for fair pay and a union. He led a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota caretakers at FirstService — the largest property management company in North America —for wage theft and won a $225,000 settlement (before attorney fees) […] The post FirstService caretaker says he and wife were fired for union activity, wage theft lawsuit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
Watch out, Minneapolis: The tow truck cometh
Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. “What we wanted to do was to give people...
Crews fight fire at storage facility in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Numerous crews were on the scene Wednesday morning, fighting a fire at a storage facility in Apple Valley. Firefighters tell KARE 11 crews were called to the Public Storage at 15075 Foliage Avenue around 4 a.m. According to Chuck Russell, Apple Valley Fire Chief, the...
