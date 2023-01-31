ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose

Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
MANKATO, MN
106.9 KROC

Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timothy Amacher sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder of forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man convicted of the attempted murder of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his crime.Timothy Amacher was sentenced in court Monday morning.RELATED: 2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of MPD Forensic ScientistIn April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found 33-year-old Nicole Lenway suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and right forearm.Lenway had been shot while she was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Meth, crack cocaine, and heroin seized in Brookings drug arrest

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old child was turned over to the Department of Social Services following a Brookings drug arrest that recovered 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.4 grams of heroin. The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St.,...
BROOKINGS, SD
fox9.com

Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Man Gets Probation for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson

A man accused of setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army last fall causing more than $100,000 in damage received a three-year probation sentence, under a plea agreement approved Monday. Jack Heinrich, whose last known address was in Champlin, had been charged with three felonies, including second-degree arson, second-degree...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere

Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

4-plex apartment building in south Minneapolis deemed uninhabitable after fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A south Minneapolis apartment building was deemed uninhabitable on Wednesday night after a fire.Crews were called to a four-plex on the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue South around 7:30 p.m. There was smoke showing from the second floor.The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the building was deemed uninhabitable and was boarded up.No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

FirstService caretaker says he and wife were fired for union activity, wage theft lawsuit

Kevin Borowske and his wife were fired recently by FirstService Residential after a history of organizing workers for fair pay and a union. He led a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota caretakers at FirstService — the largest property management company in North America —for wage theft and won a $225,000 settlement (before attorney fees) […] The post FirstService caretaker says he and wife were fired for union activity, wage theft lawsuit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Watch out, Minneapolis: The tow truck cometh

Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. “What we wanted to do was to give people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Crews fight fire at storage facility in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Numerous crews were on the scene Wednesday morning, fighting a fire at a storage facility in Apple Valley. Firefighters tell KARE 11 crews were called to the Public Storage at 15075 Foliage Avenue around 4 a.m. According to Chuck Russell, Apple Valley Fire Chief, the...
APPLE VALLEY, MN

