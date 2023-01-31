Read full article on original website
Westword
Denver '90s Punk-Rock Band King Rat Plays the Crypt
Luke Schmaltz may have found the Fountain of Youth, and it’s not in south Florida. As the longtime lead singer and axman of Denver punk outfit King Rat, Schmaltz credits stomping around stages and shouting with keeping him young after nearly thirty years. That’s a long time to do anything, let alone front a rough and rowdy rock band. But he rejects any suggestion that he’s an “elder statesman” in the scene at this point.
10 new Red Rocks concerts announced
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season. Shane Smith and the Saints, Chromeo and Hot Chip, Tori Amos, Barenaked Ladies, the Global Dub Festival, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Oliver Tree, The Revivalists, Opiuo, and Young the Giant have announced concerts at the venue.
Beyoncé skipping Denver on Renaissance World Tour
Bad news Beyoncé fans, "Queen Bey" will not be making a stop in the Mile High city this year.
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
Get down and dirty this weekend! The Dirty South is ending its run at MCA Denver with a closing bash Saturday; the next day, you can watch curling teams start to clean up the competition. Along the way, there are new theater and exhibit openings, as well as a lot...
Westword
There's Nothing Boring About Baseball in The Fireballer
Mark Stevens is an author and former journalist, but readers may know him better as a designated hitter for the late, great Gary Reilly, who died in 2011 at 61, with 25 unpublished novels. Ever since Reilly passed, Stevens has been working on getting those books into the hands of Colorado’s reading public.
Westword
It's Groundhog Day in Denver!
Check the alarm clock, Denver: It’s 6 a.m., and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” is playing on the radio to wake you up from slumber…again. Time to face the day and all the not-so-comedic details of daily Denver life that just never seem to change. Like Bill Murray’s character in the movie Groundhog Day, there are just some things we’ll keep suffering through until we learn our damn lesson and stop repeating them.
Here's the 'KOOL Koncert 2023' lineup at Ball Arena
DENVER — Bryan Adams will headline "KOOL Koncert 2023" in Denver this summer. Adams announced the "So Happy It Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday night. The tour includes stops in 26 cities this summer, kicking off June 6...
Westword
BETC Founders Take a Bow in Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B
After seventeen years leading the Butterfly Effect Theater of Colorado (formerly the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company), BETC founders Rebecca Remaly and Stephen Weitz are collaborating on their last production with the company, Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B, which opens on February 2. Although the pair will still be...
Westword
Art Attack: February's First Friday Has It All, From Denver to Trinidad
Another First Friday, another mix of everything. That’s what we love about the Denver art scene — you can get it all just in one night. This time, Confidence Omenai has crafted a poetic ode to the metaphorical sacrifices that Black women make, with a message on how to overcome them at Leon Gallery; Andrew Beckham fools the eye and fills the heart with an exhibition of photos and drawings from the top of the world at Michael Warren; and Boulder County celebrates Black History Month with Black art.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
Colorado’s Budweiser Events Center No More? New Name Coming This Fall
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
slidesandsunshine.com
Candeeland Kids, the NEW Indoor Playground in Colorado!
We are so excited to welcome Candeeland Kids as the newest indoor playground in Colorado! According to their website, “Candeeland inspires the imagination with a 16,000 square-foot extravaganza of good times and exercise, plus climbing walls, ninja course, laser maze, arcade, cafe and candy store!” My daughters and I were invited to visit and all they could say was “Wow!” You are immediately drawn to the fun colors and all of the exciting structures, it was a blast for all of us.
Westword
Menus Just Released for 2023 Denver Restaurant Week
Through the challenges of the pandemic, the local restaurant scene has proven to be resilient, with hundreds of new eateries debuting in the last year. It also continues to shine on the national scene: Thirteen Colorado chefs and restaurants were named 2023 James Beard award semifinalists. From February 22 to...
Westword
Jelly Owner to Open Harvey Park Grille at Former Rosemary Cafe Location
“I couldn’t [have lived] with myself if someone else got in here and did something with it,” says Josh Epps, who used to frequent Rosemary Cafe before it closed in May 2022. Later this year, after extensive renovations, it will reopen as Harvey Park Grille under Epps’s ownership.
Westword
Emerging BIPOC Playwrights Project Accepting Applications for First Class
Jon Marcantoni, a creative of Puerto Rican and Corsican descent, became interested in theater at a young age and began performing with community-level productions. In his twenties, he switched to screenwriting, then segued into writing fiction; eventually, he became both a published writer and an editor in the publishing business. And in a return to theater, his play Puerto Rican Nocturne was produced last year at the Bug Theatre.
Ukrainian children who lost parents in the war arrive in Colorado
More than a dozen children who lost parents in Ukraine will spend 14 days with Colorado host families, doing activities like tubing in Frisco, Meow Wolf and even a Nuggets game.
frontporchne.com
Gentrification Patterns in NE Denver
The soaring home values and increasing rent prices that Denver experienced over the last decade has facilitated a pattern of neighborhoods being gentrified and residents being displaced. A study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition revealed that 27 percent of Denver neighborhoods are currently gentrifying and that Denver is the second-most gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco.
Watch: Coyotes cruise through parking lot at Empower Field
While reporting on the Denver Broncos deal to hire Sean Payton as the new head coach, FOX31's Jim Hooley had a few visitors on Wednesday morning.
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
