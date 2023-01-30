Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Coloradans rein in a rogue judge | Colorado Springs Gazette
Colorado’s judges aren’t elected; they’re appointed by the governor. But they can be voted out — which is what happened in November in southwest Colorado’s La Plata County. Voters in and around Durango, the county seat, had enough of La Plata County Court Judge Anne...
coloradopolitics.com
Girl Scout cookies inspire some tasty desserts | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: Four desserts inspired by Girl Scout cookies will be featured at four Crafted Concepts restaurants from Feb. 5 to March 12. Crafted Concepts will donate $1 from each dessert sold to Girl Scouts of Colorado. “Your purchase helps support Girl Scouts of Colorado’s mission to build girls of courage,...
coloradopolitics.com
Gruesome Memphis police culture reflected in Aurora | Sentinel Colorado
Another horrific murder of a Black man at the hands of police, this time in Memphis, resonates back to places like Ferguson, Minneapolis and Aurora. The cruel and inexplicable torture of Tyre Nichols by five officers of the Memphis Police Department reveals how onerous it will be for Aurora to root out its own tenacious police malfeasance and corruption.
coloradopolitics.com
Who leads the Denver mayoral money race now? New campaign finance data reshuffles top fundraisers
The city of Denver disbursed $4.2 million in matching funds to local candidates on Wednesday, creating a new leader in the money race among mayoral and city council aspirants. The latest release from the city's Clerk and Recorder reshuffles the fundraising lead in the Mayor's race as previously reported by the Denver Gazette.
coloradopolitics.com
Art exhibit and sale ends with near-record success | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: A spokesperson for the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale announced that the 2023 edition of this fundraiser for the National Western Scholarship Trust was one of the most successful in its 30-year history. Art sales came in at $1,010,000, with proceeds divided between the participating artists and the...
coloradopolitics.com
House OKs expanding financial assistance for Colorado educators
The state House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday to expand eligibility for financial assistance programs for educators, in an attempt to address the ongoing teacher shortage. House Bill 1001 — the first bill introduced of the session — would update existing stipend programs to include student educators who have...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver cops are ‘ABLE’ to do a tough job | Denver Gazette
The brutal and unprovoked beating death of unarmed Tyre Nichols last month by police in Memphis unfortunately serves to raise doubts about law enforcement across the country. The public, sickened by video footage of Memphis law officers relentlessly pummeling Nichols, inevitably wonders if it could happen in their own community.
coloradopolitics.com
Committee advances bill to let psychologists prescribe medications in Colorado
A Colorado legislative committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow licensed psychologists be certified to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or medical doctor to get a prescription. But due to a lack of prescribers in Colorado, this process can take months to complete and forces patients to pay for care twice.
coloradopolitics.com
Allegations sabotage wolf stakeholder process | IN RESPONSE
We are deeply concerned by the unsubstantiated allegations and disinformation in John Howard’s “Politics undermines Colorado wolf plan. We, with Howard, are members of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG) comprised of 17 Coloradans, including hunters, outfitters, ranchers and wildlife advocates. Like Howard and most SAG members, we are among the 9% of Coloradans who hold hunting licenses. We are also scientists.
coloradopolitics.com
City Council considers $300,000 increase to Denver Rescue Mission contract
Denver's Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee Wednesday approved an amendment to the contract the city has with the Denver Rescue Mission that will cost taxpayers $300,000 more annually if approved. The proposed one-year, $9 million contract includes a $300,000 increase over last year's between the Department of Housing Stability...
coloradopolitics.com
Except in Boebert's race, Democrats crush Republicans in Colorado congressional cash dash | TRAIL MIX
Before last year's midterms fully recede in the rearview mirror and next year's presidential election cycle begins to come into focus, there's one last set of numbers to pick over. Colorado's candidates for federal office — a U.S. Senate seat and eight U.S. House seats, including one in the new...
coloradopolitics.com
Bill advances to ban employers from asking for age in job applications
Nearly 80% of older workers say they have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace and around 40% of hiring managers admit to reviewing resumes with age bias. In Colorado, Democratic lawmakers are trying to change that with Senate Bill 58. If approved by the state legislature, the bill...
coloradopolitics.com
What will state oil and gas commission protect? | NOONAN
Jeff Robbins, chair of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, made a brave statement to the House Energy and Environment committee during his recent presentation on SB19-181, which protects people and the environment rather than promoting oil and gas drilling. “Through your legislative action in 2019, Colorado now has...
coloradopolitics.com
Will Colorado’s legislature fix what it broke? | BRAUCHLER
Events reported in just the past few days remind us of how the “we know best” philosophy of criminal justice reform under the Gold Dome can work predictable injustices in the real world. On Aug. 5, 2020, 17-year-old Dillon Siebert and two other teenagers murdered a Senegalese family...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals for boosting lawmakers and state employee pay, funding for family planning top JBC public hearing
The Joint Budget Committee this week heard requests that haven't always made it to the top priority list when the panel gave the public an opportunity to weigh in on their priorities at the state Capitol. Usually, those who testify at these hearings bring concerns about pay or funding on...
coloradopolitics.com
Jena Griswold reelected to head Democratic secretaries of state group
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was reelected this week as chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, after the national political organization ran the table in crucial races in the midterm elections. Griswold, who won reelection in November to a second four-year term as the state's chief...
coloradopolitics.com
Proposal to add suicide hotlines to college student IDs advances
In Colorado, suicide is the leading cause of death for teenagers and young adults. Lawmakers want to help address this with one small change. If passed, House Bill 1007 would require higher education institutions to print the numbers of suicide hotlines on the back of their student identification cards. Bill sponsor Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, said she hopes this will increase access to essential services, and reduce the stigma of using them.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado GOP asks court to dismiss lawsuit sparked by rift between El Paso County Republicans
The battle for control of the El Paso County Republican Party returned to court Friday, as the state GOP and its chair filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed earlier this week by the local party and its chair over who gets to run next week's leadership elections. The...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado lawmakers try to address loopholes in last year's fentanyl bill
After the Colorado General Assembly spent last year's session wrestling with legislation to address state's fentanyl epidemic, lawmakers are back at it with a pair of bills proposing changes some want to see it the 2022 bill. House Bill 1167 is sponsored by Speaker Pro tem Chris deGruy Kennedy, D-Lakewood,...
coloradopolitics.com
Proposal to cap EpiPen costs at $60 advances in Colorado
An effort to cap the price of epinephrine auto-injectors for Coloradans passed a major hurdle Friday, receiving unanimous approval from its first committee. If passed by the full legislature, House Bill 1002 would require insurance companies to cap out-of-pocket costs at $60 for a two-pack of auto-injectors, better known as the trademark EpiPen.
Comments / 0