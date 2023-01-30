A Colorado legislative committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would allow licensed psychologists be certified to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or medical doctor to get a prescription. But due to a lack of prescribers in Colorado, this process can take months to complete and forces patients to pay for care twice.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO