Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
legalnews.com
Winter Convention
The Michigan Association for Justice conducted its 2023 Winter Convention on Friday, January 27, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Novi. The convention featured four seminar tracks: MAJ’s Medical Malpractice Seminar, MAJ’s 2023 Nuts and Bolts of No-Fault Practice, MAJ’s Premises Liability Seminar, and Worker’s Compensation/Social Security Seminar. Among those presenting during the programs were (left to right) Moderator Jeffrey Kaufman, Michelle Kreger, Daryl Royal of the Workers’ Disability Compensation Appeals Commission, Moderator Andrea Hamm, John Lancione, Moderator Todd Stearn, John Cattie, Moderator Dina Zalewski, Moderator Chad Engelhardt, Moderator Jesse Reiter, Magistrate William Watkinson, Nursine Jackson, Eric Steinberg, Deborah Tonelli, Moderator Sean Shearer, Leslie Christensen, Isobel Thomas, Samantha Jobak, Stephanie McPherson, and Jack Nolish, director, Workers Disability Compensation Agency.
legalnews.com
Plans in full swing for annual Signature Event
It may be months away and will come at a time when tulips are in bloom, but the 2023 Signature Event already is on the minds of organizers of the annual fund-raiser for the Oakland County Bar Foundation. OCBF officials recently began their push to round up sponsors for the...
legalnews.com
JAEPC Meeting
The Jackson Area Estate Planning Council met Jan. 11 at Veritas. –––––––––––––––––––– — Subscribe to the Legal News!. Full access to public notices, articles, columns, archives, statistics, calendar and more.
legalnews.com
Get to Know Jonathan Martone
Wayne Law alum and Clark Hill Attorney Jonathan Martone. Jonathan M. Martone is a member at Clark Hill PLC and serves as Deputy-Member-in-Charge of the firm’s Birmingham office. Since 2009, Martone has focuses his legal practice on a broad range of litigation and transaction-based commercial and personal-legal service matters,...
legalnews.com
Macomb Business Awards returning to historic Emerald Theatre
Macomb County officials have announced that the annual Macomb Business Awards will be held Thursday, May 4. The event, which is now in its 11th year, will return to the Emerald Theatre in Mount Clemens to recognize local businesses in a variety of categories. “We were so proud to host...
legalnews.com
Goal-minded: Thoughts of a career in judiciary spur law student
Law student Corey McPherson was drawn to study law when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. “The world was on fire in 2020 and I was genuinely scared about how the country was moving forward,” he says. “As a Black man, equity and equality for all under-represented folk is often at the front of mind. One day, maybe with COVID brain, I stopped and asked myself ‘If you had to choose an occupation to be the change you wanted to see in the country and community, what would that be?’ I said a Supreme Court justice, and here we are.”
legalnews.com
Rosen lecture
Wayne State University Law School recently presented the fifth annual Paul A. Rosen Constitutional Law Lecture at the Partrich Auditorium in Detroit. This year’s speaker was Michael Waldman (right), president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, whose lecture focused on “The Supreme Court and American Democracy.” Among those welcoming Waldman to Wayne Law was Christopher Lund (left), associate dean for Research and Faculty Development, professor of law. The Paul A. Rosen Constitutional Law Speaker Series Endowment was established in 2017 by Bernard Mindell, Barry Waldman and Bob Garvey to commemorate their friend Paul A. Rosen’s passion for constitutional law.
legalnews.com
Prosecutor implements 'Knocking Violence Out of My School' video competition
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to working to prevent school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying in Macomb County schools. As part of this effort, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in conjunction with “A Brighter America” has implemented a student competition called “Knocking Violence Out of My School” so students have a voice to talk peer to peer about how they feel about school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying.
legalnews.com
Oakland County woman to stand trial on unauthorized practice of a health profession, identity theft, and witness intimidation charges
An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges for the unauthorized practice of a health profession, identify theft, and witness intimidation, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over...
legalnews.com
Law school symposium to address 'The Legal Impact of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine'
The “2023 Detroit Mercy Law Review Symposium: Fallout: The Legal Impact of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine” will take place Friday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, 651 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit. The symposium will also be livestreamed.
legalnews.com
Nessel announces settlement in first PFAS case
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. (Asahi) to address releases of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) at Asahi’s former facility near Brighton, Michigan. The settlement requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface water discharged from their former facility, and to undertake response actions to address levels that exceed state criteria. The Consent Decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court on January 30, and will be effective upon entry by the court.
legalnews.com
Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced this week to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids. Frank Patino's fraud lasted years and...
legalnews.com
Michigan man convicted on charges of providing material support to ISIS
A Michigan man was convicted by a federal jury Tuesday in the Eastern District of Michigan on charges of providing, attempting to provide, and conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, in connection with his support for. ISIS...
