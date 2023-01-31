Read full article on original website
WilmingtonBiz
Employers Connect With Middle Schoolers
This spring, students are set to complete a career readiness program that caters to middle schoolers – the first of its kind in New Hanover County. Developed by the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, the Career and Leadership Development Academy will graduate 42 students in its inaugural class. Next year, the plan is to double that number.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.
WECT
Science or superstition: Does exposure to fentanyl pose risks of overdose?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s no question that the powerful opioid known as Fentanyl comes with serious health risks that can kill someone who ingests it, but over the past several years, law enforcement agencies have promoted the idea that simply touching the drug can lead to overdoses—an idea that experts say isn’t true.
WilmingtonBiz
Funding The Fight: Local Governments Put Opioid Settlement Dollars To Use
Showered with billions of dollars from some of the nation’s biggest drug manufacturers and distributors accused of stirring up opioid abuse, state and local governments are zeroing in on what they will do with the proceeds from massive legal settlements. In Southeastern North Carolina, officials in New Hanover County,...
WilmingtonBiz
Longtime Bowling Center Stays In Fast Lane
On a chilly Tuesday afternoon near the end of January, a Wilmington bowling center hosted enough players to fill most of its 32 lanes. Cardinal Lanes, 3907 Shipyard Blvd., is busier these days than ever before, said owner Ron Schnell. “I’ve got 20 teams that have a Tuesday afternoon senior...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department practices hose deployment, standardization skills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When fighting a blaze, every second counts. It’s important for firefighters to be able to quickly access everything they need. With that in mind, the Wilmington Fire Department spent the last several weeks training fire companies on hose deployment and standardization. WFD says this...
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam
State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville.
WilmingtonBiz
WilmingtonBiz Talk: Two Years After NHRMC's Sale To Novant
Wednesday marked two years since the sale of the county-owned New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. On the Business Journal’s BizTalk interview, two local officials talked about how it’s gone and what’s next for the health system, including updates on upcoming construction projects such as the planned Scotts Hill hospital in northern New Hanover County.
WECT
Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School will open its “Prom Closet” to county students on Feb. 2 in the school’s choir room. The event, running from 4 to 8 p.m., will allow students to choose prom or spring formal outfits for free. In their announcement, organizers at the school stated that they have hundreds of dresses and accessories available, while a limited number of suits and tuxedos will also be available.
WilmingtonBiz
When The Government Becomes A Landlord
Should a complicated deal come to fruition, the city of Wilmington could become a landlord over office space in the city’s tallest building. This wasn’t the city’s intention. Officials realized the Thermo Fisher Scientific building could be a cost-saver, given estimates that rebuilding and consolidating city offices...
WECT
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game Tuesday night after a pair of fights broke out in the stands. A sheriff’s office spokesman says the fights broke out during the girls’ basketball game between New Hanover High...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina, is a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents and has a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals.
Crews back on the water Thursday to look for missing boater Tyler Doyle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search is continuing Thursday for missing boater Tyler Doyle, who disappeared a week ago while duck hunting near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said it will have a crew out again on Thursday looking for the 23-year-old man. “Today [Wednesday] we […]
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
WilmingtonBiz
Tech Streamlines Mortgage Industry
Like every other aspect of banking, mortgage lending continues to change as technology streamlines processes and gives would-be borrowers access to more lender options. “The mortgage industry over time has evolved to be more automated,” said Chris Turner, a mortgage originator in Wrightsville Beach for Northpointe Bank. “I have been licensed in several states for a while, but I can now lend in all 50 states.”
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WECT
Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WECT
NHHS-Laney basketball games continue after fights cause postponement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Basketball games between Laney and New Hanover High School were back underway on Jan. 2, but this time without spectators in the stands. The games were postponed after two fights broke out in the bleachers Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, someone slammed a door and another person yelled “gun.” The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office cleared the building and confirmed no firearms were present.
