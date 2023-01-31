Gillingham Charter School in Pottsville vows to correct safety deficiencies in building used for gym classes

Read full article on original website
Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report
Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shenandoah Valley board approves longtime staffer retirements, expels two students
SHENANDOAH – Two longtime staff members are retiring, and two students are expelled after Monday’s Shenandoah Valley School Board meeting. The school board approved letters of intent to retire from Barbara Cuff and Julie Buchinsky, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Cuff had been a...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
MABS board suspends employee at special meeting
RAVEN RUN – The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Shenandoah (MABS) convened a special meeting Wednesday for a personnel issue. The personnel issue was the only item on the agenda. After a short executive session, the board voted 4-0 to suspend an unnamed employee for two days. The...
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
Accountant sentenced for misuse of Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship nonprofit funds
WILKES-BARRE — A certified public accountant in the greater Hazleton area benefited at sentencing by not having a criminal history.
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown mayor looks to 'end the disease of violence in the city' as residents call for action
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Frustrated residents took to a city council meeting Wednesday to demand government leaders and community members fight violence together. Many of the speakers were prompted to come following a brawl last weekend at an after-hours club on Livingston Street, where a video clip of the fight spread on Facebook.
One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township. Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car. State police are investigating...
Man allegedly brandishes knife during bar fight
Turbotville, Pa. — A man allegedly pulled a knife on another man in a bar fight last weekend in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say Joseph Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, and Cory Crabb, 36, of Northumberland, got into a fight shortly after 10 p.m. at "The Roost" bar at 5965 Susquehanna Trail. Crabb struck Bryer in the face multiple times during an argument, according to witness accounts...
Homeless man punches security officer at Wegmans
Williamsport, Pa. — A loss prevention officer at Wegmans was punched in the face when he tried to remove a man and woman from the café area of the store. Isaac Ahmad Sager was asked earlier on Jan. 21 to leave the property after spending hours sitting at a table. He returned shortly before 5 p.m. with a female companion who started vaping inside the store, Williamsport Police Officer Ericka Heath said. ...
skooknews.com
Firefighters Responding to Working House Fire in Pottsville
UPDATE (4:16pm) - Fire marked under control.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
YAHOO!
Lackawanna County jury delivers mixed verdict in Scranton drug case
Feb. 2—A Lackawanna County Court jury found a Scranton man guilty of multiple misdemeanor drug possession charges but acquitted him on one related felony count and could not reach a verdict on others. Jurors returned the mixed verdict in the case of Chad Derrick Howey, 45, to Judge Michael...
homenewspa.com
Lehigh Township restaurant A Ca Mia closes abruptly
The popular Italian restaurant A Ca Mia has closed its doors after more than a decade of business. The restaurant, located at 4330 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport, abruptly closed to the public some time last week. A sign posted to the restaurant’s doors read: “I am sorry to inform you that...
WGAL
Shifting load impales tractor-trailer cab in Lebanon County
NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shifting load on the back of a tractor-trailer sent a beam crashing through the truck's cab on Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon County. The scary-looking incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township. The...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SV School Board recognizes outgoing member for 19 years of service
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Valley School Board took a moment Monday to recognize a retiring member for nearly two decades of service. Maggie Shustack has been on the school board for 19 years and, Dan Salvadore, board president, said Monday’s would be her last meeting on the board.
Man thrown off vehicle hood during road rage incident
Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses. Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m. According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into...
“Irate” man scratches woman over shrimp
KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.” Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after […]
Woman thrown down flight of steps
Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
