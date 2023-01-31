ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Gillingham Charter School in Pottsville vows to correct safety deficiencies in building used for gym classes

By Ron Devlin, Republican, Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
 3 days ago
Daily Voice

Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report

Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
LANSDALE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

MABS board suspends employee at special meeting

RAVEN RUN – The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Shenandoah (MABS) convened a special meeting Wednesday for a personnel issue. The personnel issue was the only item on the agenda. After a short executive session, the board voted 4-0 to suspend an unnamed employee for two days. The...
SHENANDOAH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly brandishes knife during bar fight

Turbotville, Pa. — A man allegedly pulled a knife on another man in a bar fight last weekend in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say Joseph Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, and Cory Crabb, 36, of Northumberland, got into a fight shortly after 10 p.m. at "The Roost" bar at 5965 Susquehanna Trail. Crabb struck Bryer in the face multiple times during an argument, according to witness accounts...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Homeless man punches security officer at Wegmans

Williamsport, Pa. — A loss prevention officer at Wegmans was punched in the face when he tried to remove a man and woman from the café area of the store. Isaac Ahmad Sager was asked earlier on Jan. 21 to leave the property after spending hours sitting at a table. He returned shortly before 5 p.m. with a female companion who started vaping inside the store, Williamsport Police Officer Ericka Heath said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say

PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
PALMERTON, PA
Times Leader

Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Woman struck by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
SCRANTON, PA
YAHOO!

Lackawanna County jury delivers mixed verdict in Scranton drug case

Feb. 2—A Lackawanna County Court jury found a Scranton man guilty of multiple misdemeanor drug possession charges but acquitted him on one related felony count and could not reach a verdict on others. Jurors returned the mixed verdict in the case of Chad Derrick Howey, 45, to Judge Michael...
SCRANTON, PA
homenewspa.com

Lehigh Township restaurant A Ca Mia closes abruptly

The popular Italian restaurant A Ca Mia has closed its doors after more than a decade of business. The restaurant, located at 4330 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport, abruptly closed to the public some time last week. A sign posted to the restaurant’s doors read: “I am sorry to inform you that...
WALNUTPORT, PA
WGAL

Shifting load impales tractor-trailer cab in Lebanon County

NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shifting load on the back of a tractor-trailer sent a beam crashing through the truck's cab on Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon County. The scary-looking incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township. The...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

SV School Board recognizes outgoing member for 19 years of service

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Valley School Board took a moment Monday to recognize a retiring member for nearly two decades of service. Maggie Shustack has been on the school board for 19 years and, Dan Salvadore, board president, said Monday’s would be her last meeting on the board.
SHENANDOAH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man thrown off vehicle hood during road rage incident

Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses. Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m. According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

“Irate” man scratches woman over shrimp

KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.” Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after […]
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman thrown down flight of steps

Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

