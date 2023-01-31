Gillingham Charter School in Pottsville vows to correct safety deficiencies in building used for gym classes

Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a man's distress call over being followed, Williamsport Police Officers quickly learned the caller himself was the man responsible for the most serious offense, according to witnesses. Reports of a road rage incident at the Sheetz on Maynard Street reached police on Jan. 25 just after 9 a.m. According to witnesses, the victim of an alleged assault followed Christian Michael Mundell, 47, of Williamsport into...

