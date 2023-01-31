Read full article on original website
itbusinessnet.com
ION Mobility Closes US$18.7m in Series A funding; Brings TVS Motor Company on Board as Strategic Investor
Singapore, Feb 3, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – ION Mobility (ION) today announced new investments of US$18.7 million in its Series A funding round. Additionally, the company also brings TVS Motor Company on board as its strategic investor, through TVS Motor’s Singapore subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore). As part of this investment agreement, TVS Motor will provide ION with the necessary ecosystem support to be successful in the electric two-wheeler markets of Singapore and Indonesia.
Press Release : Strong sales performance and double digit EPS growth marking the achievement of the 2022 profitability milestone
Strong sales performance and double digit EPS growth marking the achievement of the 2022 profitability milestone. Q4 2022 sales growth of 2.6% at CER and business EPS(1) growth of 17.4% at CER. Specialty Care grew 18.1% driven by Dupixent® (€2,402 million, +42.1%) and new product launches. Vaccines sales...
Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC
Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 February 2023 – Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2022 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2022. The reports are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, as well as on novonordisk.com.
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Engages ThinkEquity to Facilitate Stock Repurchase Program of Up to US$2 Million Commencing on 01 February 2023
SINGAPORE, Feb 1, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Society Pass Incorporated (“SoPa”) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program authorising the repurchase of up to US$2 million of its common stock, commencing on 01 February 2023.
