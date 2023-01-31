Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 February 2023 – Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2022 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2022 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2022. The reports are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, as well as on novonordisk.com.

