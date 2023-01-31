Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado Senate unanimously passes bill making state water resources committee permanent
(The Center Square) - A bill that would make a state committee on water and agriculture permanent unanimously passed Wednesday in the Colorado Senate. Senate Bill 23-010 would amend statutory language stating it was an interim committee. It also removes limitations on the number of meetings and field trips the committee may hold and requires at least four meetings each calendar year.
kiowacountypress.net
How Washington’s wildfires could raise electricity rates
(The Center Square) - Washington state has spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars in recent years fighting intense wildfire seasons. Residents in wildfire-prone communities may also have to spend more on power due to the increasing cost of liability insurance for utilities that serve those areas. A recent report...
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado sports betting down in December, but tax revenue up
(The Center Square) - The total handle for sports betting in Colorado saw a decrease in December 2022, while tax revenue collected by the state slightly increased, according to the latest Colorado Department of Revenue data. "The last month of the year proved to be another fruitful month for collecting...
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado sets record for new businesses, per capita income hits $75K
(The Center Square) - Despite inflation, a tight labor market and fears of a recession, a record number of new businesses started operating in the fourth quarter of 2022 in Colorado and many other benchmarks are positive, according to a report by the University of Colorado and the secretary of state's office.
Comments / 0