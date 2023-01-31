Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Visit Owensboro Unveils Big Changes for the 2023 Bar-B-Q Festival + New Marquee Event
Big changes are ahead for the popular International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro, KY. The biggest change of all? It's not going to be called that anymore. The 2023 edition is going to have a brand-new name. It's called BBQ & Barrels and it's set for Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th in downtown Owensboro.
Popular Daviess County, KY BBQ Food Truck Has New Permanent Spot
After a year of serving mouth-watering plates of barbeque to area residents, Lure's Smoke Shack food truck now has a permanent location. You won't have to track down those pulled pork nachos, bbq mac & cheese, or that tangy slaw any longer. They've also added some new menu items this year.
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky
A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Indiana Drivers Can Support the Boys & Girls Club With New Specialty License Plate
You now have the opportunity to show your support for the Boys & Girls Club all year long, for all to see, with a new specialty license plate. The Boys & Girls Club has been impacting young lives in America for over 160 years, and the club here in Evansville recently celebrated its 65th anniversary. It is very possible that you or someone you know has benefitted from the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club.
Madisonville coffee venture expands with Hopkinsville’s Campfire Roasters
A family-owned coffee business in Western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna Grace graduated from Liberty University...
Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only
If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
These Daviess County, Kentucky Parks Getting Stocked with Rainbow Trout
Do you love to fish? Besides catfish, rainbow trout is one of Kentucky's favorites, and soon some of our local parks will be stocked to the gills. Here's where to cast your line in Daviess County and how to get a fishing license. Are you a good angler? Do you...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
Indiana Bar’s Annual Mardi Gras Tradition Helps Homeless Animals
One Indiana bar's annual Mardi Gras celebration goes beyond just serving crawfish and gator, it actually helps homeless animals in the community too. For years now, the Stockwell Inn in Evansville, Indiana has served up cajun cuisine to coincide with its Mardi Gras celebration. They serve everything from red beans and rice and jambalaya to gumbo and po'boys. They are especially well known in the community for their "drunken chicken" and their white chocolate bread pudding. In fact, you haven't lived if you've never had the white chocolate bread pudding from Stockwell Inn.
Evansville Fire Crews Battle Monday Morning Storage Facility Fire
Can the Evansville Fire Department get a break? After a busy weekend, Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a large fire on Evansville's Northside. crews are on the scene of a working storage unit fire in the 3000 block of Kratzville Road. EPD told Eyewitness News crew on the scene that propane tanks are possibly being stored in the facility. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
Reptile and Exotics Show Coming to Evansville in March
If you're a fan of reptiles and exotics, this is the event for you!. There is quite a community of reptile enthusiasts in the Evansville area, and if you are a reptile enthusiast there is a reptile and exotics show heading to Evansville in March. If you aren't familiar with reptile shows, basically they're a way to meet other reptile enthusiasts, find new animals, and find resources for your own reptiles. However, if you aren't a reptile owner, but you just find them cool, a reptile show is great for you too!
Kentucky Singer Working on New Music with Big Names in Los Angeles
Last May, Stella Hayden released her very first music video. The song, "Mean Girls", was a personal reflection on bullying. Stella wrote the song, with some structural help from local singer and music educator Cathy Mullins. She recorded it at Gray Sky Music here in town and the video was directed by Owensboro native Nick Gray. Naturally, the song got a lot of attention locally. However, Stella had no way of knowing at the time that her debut song would eventually capture the attention of a legendary name in music.
Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson
A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need – EXPIRED
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
You Won’t Believe the Incredibly Beautiful Inside of This Quaint Indiana Home and It’s For Sale
If there is one thing I wish I could do better, it's decorating. I'm not bad, but my decorating skills are nothing that has any kind of a WOW factor. I wish I had the creativity of this Evansville, Indiana, woman that makes it all look so easy. JoElle Baker...
Dog Walkers Needed With Overcrowding Crisis at Daviess County, Kentucky Animal Shelter
With an overabundance of dogs, the Daviess County Animal Shelter needs dog walkers immediately. It's also a great way for shelter dogs to learn to walk on a leash before finding their furver home. Here's how to apply for their dog handling program. Shelter workers have their hands full tending...
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
