Middle School Girls Basketball: Elizabethtown 28, Tar Heel 7
TAR HEEL – Sana’a Singletary and Aaliyah Monroe fired in 8 points each Thursday to lead Elizabethtown to a 28-7 Waccamaw Middle School ‘AA’ Division girls’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Singletary battled inside for a trio of 1st quarter baskets, and point guard Aaliyah...
Middle School Boys Basketball: Bladenboro 41, Clarkton School of Discovery 12
BLADENBORO –Center Kendell Lesane battled inside for 15 points Thursday night to lead undefeated Bladenboro to a 41-12 Waccamaw Middle School Conference ‘A” Division boys’ basketball victory over Clarkton School of Discovery. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs remained atop the ‘A’ Division with a 3-0 record and...
Girls Basketball: Fairmont 56, West Bladen 31
FAIRMONT – A 15-2 2nd quarter spurt propelled Fairmont to a 24-10 halftime lead and eventual 56-31 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over West Bladen Wednesday night. Senior Lainey Autry sparked the Lady Knights to the early lead, sinking a free throw, turning a Megan Pait assist into...
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Golden Tornadoes defeated the West Bladen Lady Knights for a 56-31 victory on Wednesday. The first quarter was a
Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive
Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
3 Things To Know For Friday
1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
Knights clip the Eagles’ wings in OT thriller
BLADENBORO — The West Bladen Knights defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 54-52 overtime thriller on Monday. The Knights came out in the first quarter with supreme focus and got ahead with a slight five-point lead. The Eagles struggled to find their rhythm to start the quarter but eventually found success inside towards the final minutes of the first quarter. East Bladen’s senior guard Malcolm Bolden penetrated the inside of the Knights’ defense before dumping the ball off to Rodney Lacewell for an easy finish at the rim to bring them within a point of the host.
Good week continues for the Knights
FAIRMONT — The West Bladen Knights defeat the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes for a 44-39 victory on Wednesday. The Knights’ sophomore guard Hezekiah Adams covered every inch of the floor in the first half and displayed his two-way ability on both ends. Both squads traded baskets in the first quarter but the Knights found a bit of separation in the second quarter with good movement on offense.
Westover Patriots sign scholarship letters of Intent
Three Westover High School seniors agreed to continue their education and their football careers Wednesday in a ceremony at Westover High School. (Left to Right) ZyMarrion Starling wil be headed to Shorter University, DeAndre Chatmon will be heading to Tuskegee University, and Deangelo Jones is headed to Georgia Knights Prep in Snellville, Ga.
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
Elizabethtown Christian Academy Wins Big at NC Junior Beta Convention
The 31st Annual NC Junior Beta Club Convention was held January 29-31 in Greensboro. The conference hosted over 3500 elementary and junior Beta students from across the state to compete in academic, art, talent and group events. This year’s theme was “The Power of Beta.” In the first general session, students were entertained by guest speaker, Kelly Barnes, who emphasized the impact Beta members can have with small things.
Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin dies
By Catharin Shepard • Editor • Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin died Monday, January 30 at the age of 70. The county board announced his passing Tuesday morning, “with profound sadness and heavy heart.”. “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Commissioner Baldwin. This is...
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, a
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
Opportunity for Brunswick Co. students to receive prom outfits free of charge
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick High School will open its “Prom Closet” to county students on Feb. 2 in the school’s choir room. The event, running from 4 to 8 p.m., will allow students to choose prom or spring formal outfits for free. In their announcement, organizers at the school stated that they have hundreds of dresses and accessories available, while a limited number of suits and tuxedos will also be available.
