Ithaca, NY

WETM 18 News

Ithaca woman arrested after stealing car from dealership

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested Thursday morning after police found her in possession of a stolen vehicle from a local auto dealership. According to Ithaca Police, 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop with her around 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of N. Aurora […]
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Cortland man charged in connection with stolen trailer, construction equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges in relation to a theft investigation. Cortland Police Officers arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Stone Monday for his role in a theft complaint that occurred on January 7th, 2023. A utility trailer was stolen from a job site in River Side Plaza located at 156 Clinton Avenue. The trailer was later located by a hiker on a snowmobile trail south of Pipeline Road in Cortland County.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton

Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
WALWORTH, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty

Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities

Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

House fire draws large response overnight in Cato

CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
CATO, NY
literock973.com

Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
OWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca considers potential traffic changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Sentenced for Money Laundering Conspiracy

An Endicott man was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy. The United States Department of Justice says Christopher L. Vandermark was sentenced to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay restitution. Vandermark admitted to opening accounts at multiple financial institutions and provide a co-conspirator...
ENDICOTT, NY
literock973.com

Ithaca Common Council appoints new alderperson

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has a new alderperson. Kris Haines-Sharp was approved last evening to represent the 5th Ward through the end of the year. Wednesday’s vote was unanimous, eight to nothing. Haines-Sharp, who was one of eight people seeking the seat, was sworn in at the start of the Common Council meeting.
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

New mechanics, drivers fueling optimism at TCAT

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has some new staff members. General Manager Scot Vanderpool tells WHCU the transit company is seeing progress in the new year. The new mechanics started working on Monday. Since mid-October, TCAT has been cutting service week to week because they’ve been short on drivers...
ITHACA, NY

