Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
Ithaca woman arrested after stealing car from dealership
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman was arrested Thursday morning after police found her in possession of a stolen vehicle from a local auto dealership. According to Ithaca Police, 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop with her around 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of N. Aurora […]
Major drug and weapons bust overnight
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, a major drug and weapons bust occurred in Broome County overnight.
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested Two Days In A Row; Second Time For Stealing Utility Trailer
Cortland City Police have arrested a Cortland man, just a day after being arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies for violating a court order to surrender all weapons. That investigation on the weapons was a joint effort by the Sheriff’s Office and City Police Department. Cortland Man Arrested...
literock973.com
Cortland man charged in connection with stolen trailer, construction equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges in relation to a theft investigation. Cortland Police Officers arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Stone Monday for his role in a theft complaint that occurred on January 7th, 2023. A utility trailer was stolen from a job site in River Side Plaza located at 156 Clinton Avenue. The trailer was later located by a hiker on a snowmobile trail south of Pipeline Road in Cortland County.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Matthew Horton
Matthew Brian Horton is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Horton is charged with bail jumping. Horton is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Horton is also charged with criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton is 51 years old. Horton has blue eyes and brown hair.
NY State Police Warn About Imposter Cops Asking for Money
Residents in New York State were warned about a scam on Tuesday where imposters asked for credit card information and requested monetary donations while pretending to be part of a union that supports the police. Don't fall for it!. On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police explained to...
waynetimes.com
Walworth father beats 15 year-old, charged with Assault Second
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (1/26) at 6 p.m. of a Town of Walworth man after investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday (1/22) around 11:00 am. Frank A Charella, age 37, of Boynton Road in the Town of Walworth reportedly...
cortlandvoice.com
Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty
Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
cnycentral.com
See what was found in 'Shakedown' at Onondaga Co. jail facilities
Calling it the largest organized shakedown of the jail facilities run by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department, authorities say they turned up weapons and pills. On January 18, 2023, and February 1, 2023, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Civil, Corrections, Custody and Patrol Divisions conducted two full facility shakedowns of Jamesville Correctional Facility and Downtown Justice Center, at the direction of Sheriff Toby Shelley.
cnycentral.com
House fire draws large response overnight in Cato
CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
literock973.com
Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
rewind1077.com
Ithaca considers potential traffic changes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Man Sentenced for Money Laundering Conspiracy
An Endicott man was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy. The United States Department of Justice says Christopher L. Vandermark was sentenced to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay restitution. Vandermark admitted to opening accounts at multiple financial institutions and provide a co-conspirator...
literock973.com
Ithaca Common Council appoints new alderperson
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has a new alderperson. Kris Haines-Sharp was approved last evening to represent the 5th Ward through the end of the year. Wednesday’s vote was unanimous, eight to nothing. Haines-Sharp, who was one of eight people seeking the seat, was sworn in at the start of the Common Council meeting.
Yes, There Are Still Dry Towns in New York State
Binghamton On Tap is less then two months away. It's taking place on Saturday, March 25th with two sessions at 3 p.m. (VIP) and 4 p.m. (General). This event continues to grow, so we are at a new location this year at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Ticket prices go...
literock973.com
New mechanics, drivers fueling optimism at TCAT
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT has some new staff members. General Manager Scot Vanderpool tells WHCU the transit company is seeing progress in the new year. The new mechanics started working on Monday. Since mid-October, TCAT has been cutting service week to week because they’ve been short on drivers...
Comments / 0