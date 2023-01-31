Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
Tech Debate takes state
Louisiana Tech’s Debate Team repeated its success at last year’s state tournament and are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions. The competed at the Southern Forensics Championship recently at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. This tournament is the state competition for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In addition to...
Grambling State among recipients of $75K Ascend grant to support student parents
Grambling State University is one of eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) to join Ascend at the Aspen Institute’s Black and Native Family Futures Fund. This new capacity-building fund provides financial support and expert technical assistance to selected HBCU and TCU campuses...
Grambling State School of Nursing to host forum January 31 for prospective healthcare professionals
It’s a profession that has always been important and in demand. Nursing has become even more crucial and needed than ever before in recent years and Grambling State University (GSU) can provide the education and experience needed to become part of that demand. Those interested in the field have an opportunity to learn more about Grambling State’s School of Nursing during a forum to be held both in-person and virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 live from the Bettye Smith Nursing building auditorium on GSU’s campus.
QT construction moves forward
Drive in front of the Lincoln Parish Library near the interstate, and you’ll see the cracking of rock and the tilling of dirt readying another new business location for Ruston: a QuikTrip convenience store and gas station, better known as “QT”. “QuikTrip is excited to be coming...
Remembering Alice Frazier Stewart
Funeral services for Alice Frazier Stewart, age 95, of Ruston, LA will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Ruston, LA. Pastor Amos McFalls will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Cook Cemetery in Ruston, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
CASA of NELA in search of advocates
Will you be the next #CASAman for 2023? Cody Albritton is our first #CASAman to highlight this year. Cody is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer who serves children in Northeast Louisiana. He and his wife Christina have three children and live in Monroe. When he isn’t busy as the Discipleship Pastor at North Monroe Baptist Church, he enjoys hunting and family time.
Spotlight on Black History Month in America
In celebration of the contributions to society and cultural influences Black people have had in America over the last 400 years, the Lincoln Parish Journal will feature each week for the month of February, a spotlight on some of those men and women, who have pioneered and built upon their successes as more contemporary history makers. Today we start with the aviation industry.
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
Bearcat Belles shine in regional competition
Members of the 2022-23 Ruston High School Bearcat Belles had quite a weekend in Tyler, Texas, competing in the Marching Auxiliaries Rose Capital Regional. The competitive dance team for the red and white won first place in their division in all three team dances: hip hop, lyrical and pom. “Competing...
Local nonprofit gets assistance from students
4 Paws Rescue, a nonprofit animal shelter in Ruston, received a helping hand thanks to a group of Louisiana Tech students. Heather Nutt, Alyssa McReynolds, Cameron Hunter, Kourtney Frost, Savion Collins and Ella Avery decided to go above and beyond what was required of them for their marketing class’s group project.
Tech cheer places in top 10 in nation
Louisiana Tech cheer has claimed victory by placing top 10 in the College Nationals earlier this month. The Tech cheer team traveled to Walt Disney World to compete against some of the best cheer programs in the country after months of preparation. Blue-squad member Katelyn Robinson shared that the team’s...
Letter to the Editor: Concern over VA lowering eye care standard for vets
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal and its staff. The LPJ reserves the right to decline publishing submitted Letters to the Editor on a letter-by-letter basis. Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to lpjnewsla@gmail.com. ________________________________________. by...
Letter to the Editor: Postel responds to allegations
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal and its staff. The LPJ reserves the right to decline publishing submitted Letters to the Editor on a letter-by-letter basis. Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to lpjnewsla@gmail.com. _________________________________. Prior...
They built Lincoln…
As an acknowledgement of our past during this year of Lincoln Parish’s sesquicentennial, The Lincoln Parish Journal is inviting readers to identify men and women who played a significant role in building up the community and had an influence on individual lives during the 1950s through 2000s. We will...
Louisiana Tech Softball Alumni Weekend set for April 14-16; RSVP’s requested
All former Louisiana Tech softball players, managers and coaches and their families are invited back for Alumni Weekend set for April 14-16 at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field. The Lady Techsters will host UTSA in a three-game Conference USA series with games set for Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
BREAKING: Dan Lord announces run for District 3 of Lincoln Parish Police Jury
SIMSBORO – Jan. 31, 2023 – Longtime Simsboro resident and local business owner Dan Lord today announced his candidacy for the Lincoln Parish Police Jury District 3 seat. Citing his desire to see a Police Jury that is focused on meeting the critical needs of Lincoln Parish, Lord said he is committed to bringing transparency and accountability to Police Jury decision-making and actions.
Bulldogs add four to football signing class
Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie announced the addition of four new Bulldogs to the 2023 signing class on national signing day. LA Tech added quarterback Blake Baker and wide receiver Dedrick Latulas on the offensive side of the ball while defensive back Keddrick Harper and defensive end Charlie Robinson were the defensive additions to the class.
Bearcats’ Jackson looks to catch on at Grambling
It’s something — they’re someone — every football coach in America looks for. And Ruston High School senior Aaron Jackson is hoping to show Grambling State University football coach Hue Jackson that’s exactly what he will be after signing a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his career on the gridiron with the G-Men.
Zhy Scott has breakout game in Ruston victory
Junior Zhy Scott turned in a season-best 19-point performance Tuesday night at the main gym in West Monroe to help lead Ruston to a 68-51 win to improve to 22-2 on the season. “He’s the total package because he communicates, he’s competitive, he’s physical, he he does whatever is asked of him,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “He’s smart and all those things. A lot of it’s just his natural, innate ability. You know, we try to help him out a little bit, but he’s just he’s just a good player for us. And he’s been in the system; he knows what it takes.”
