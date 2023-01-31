It’s a profession that has always been important and in demand. Nursing has become even more crucial and needed than ever before in recent years and Grambling State University (GSU) can provide the education and experience needed to become part of that demand. Those interested in the field have an opportunity to learn more about Grambling State’s School of Nursing during a forum to be held both in-person and virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 live from the Bettye Smith Nursing building auditorium on GSU’s campus.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO