Grambling State receives grant to help student parents on campus
GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD)– Grambling State University received a $75,000 grant to go towards helping student parents on campus. Terry Matthews, coordinator for the department of family and consumer sciences at GSU, told us more. “Ascend at the Aspen Institute announced that eight historically black universities and colleges and tribal colleges were selected as grant recipients. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Biomedical Engineering student earns CADENCE Diversity Scholarship
Louisiana Tech University student Catherine Lacey of Fort Collins, Colorado, earned a CADENCE Women in Technology Diversity Scholarship for her academic success, leadership, and passion for using biomedical technology to improve the world. Lacey’s passion for biomedical technology began when she was young and unable to play many of the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech Debate takes state
Louisiana Tech’s Debate Team repeated its success at last year’s state tournament and are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions. The competed at the Southern Forensics Championship recently at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. This tournament is the state competition for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In addition to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Louisiana Tech Softball Alumni Weekend set for April 14-16; RSVP’s requested
All former Louisiana Tech softball players, managers and coaches and their families are invited back for Alumni Weekend set for April 14-16 at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field. The Lady Techsters will host UTSA in a three-game Conference USA series with games set for Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
lincolnparishjournal.com
CASA of NELA in search of advocates
Will you be the next #CASAman for 2023? Cody Albritton is our first #CASAman to highlight this year. Cody is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer who serves children in Northeast Louisiana. He and his wife Christina have three children and live in Monroe. When he isn’t busy as the Discipleship Pastor at North Monroe Baptist Church, he enjoys hunting and family time.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Spotlight on Black History Month in America
In celebration of the contributions to society and cultural influences Black people have had in America over the last 400 years, the Lincoln Parish Journal will feature each week for the month of February, a spotlight on some of those men and women, who have pioneered and built upon their successes as more contemporary history makers. Today we start with the aviation industry.
Grambling State 2023 football schedule released
Grambling State has revealed its 2023 football schedule. The post Grambling State 2023 football schedule released appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech cheer places in top 10 in nation
Louisiana Tech cheer has claimed victory by placing top 10 in the College Nationals earlier this month. The Tech cheer team traveled to Walt Disney World to compete against some of the best cheer programs in the country after months of preparation. Blue-squad member Katelyn Robinson shared that the team’s...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs add four to football signing class
Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie announced the addition of four new Bulldogs to the 2023 signing class on national signing day. LA Tech added quarterback Blake Baker and wide receiver Dedrick Latulas on the offensive side of the ball while defensive back Keddrick Harper and defensive end Charlie Robinson were the defensive additions to the class.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bearcats’ Jackson looks to catch on at Grambling
It’s something — they’re someone — every football coach in America looks for. And Ruston High School senior Aaron Jackson is hoping to show Grambling State University football coach Hue Jackson that’s exactly what he will be after signing a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his career on the gridiron with the G-Men.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Postel responds to allegations
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal and its staff. The LPJ reserves the right to decline publishing submitted Letters to the Editor on a letter-by-letter basis. Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to lpjnewsla@gmail.com. _________________________________. Prior...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BREAKING: Dan Lord announces run for District 3 of Lincoln Parish Police Jury
SIMSBORO – Jan. 31, 2023 – Longtime Simsboro resident and local business owner Dan Lord today announced his candidacy for the Lincoln Parish Police Jury District 3 seat. Citing his desire to see a Police Jury that is focused on meeting the critical needs of Lincoln Parish, Lord said he is committed to bringing transparency and accountability to Police Jury decision-making and actions.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Concern over VA lowering eye care standard for vets
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal and its staff. The LPJ reserves the right to decline publishing submitted Letters to the Editor on a letter-by-letter basis. Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to lpjnewsla@gmail.com. ________________________________________. by...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Former Grambling hoops legend dies at 82
He was the leading scorer in the Tigers’ only men’s national basketball championship ever, but now Grambling State University is remembering former basketball great Hershell West, who passed away at the age of 82 Monday in his hometown of Rayville following a short illness. West was a standout...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Alice Frazier Stewart
Funeral services for Alice Frazier Stewart, age 95, of Ruston, LA will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Ruston, LA. Pastor Amos McFalls will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Cook Cemetery in Ruston, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
theadvocate.com
Come hungry: Biscuits and more great eats in Monroe and West Monroe
There are few things in life more nostalgic to a Southerner than a perfectly created biscuit. Top that off with delicious breakfast items and an ambiance reminiscent of New Orleans, and you’ve reached Southern culinary heaven. That’s the idea behind Delta Biscuit Co. of Monroe, a popular eatery started...
City of Monroe reschedules the Lee Avenue Street Improvements Project’s groundbreaking to February 6th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to inclement weather, the City of Monroe will reschedule its groundbreaking on the Lee Avenue Street Improvements Project to Monday, February 6, 2023, at 10:30 AM. The groundbreaking will be located at 300 Forrest Avenue in Monroe, La.
