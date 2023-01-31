Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
South Arkansas drug bust: authorities arrest 61 suspects
On Tuesday the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation.
magnoliareporter.com
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
magnoliareporter.com
Atkinson receives suspended sentence, must repay $32,000 stolen from Sheriff's Office
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee agreed to pay back $32,478 she stole while working there, and has accepted her sentence. Cassandra Atkinson of Magnolia appeared with her attorney, David Price, in Columbia County Circuit Court. She received five years’ probation for stealing the money. The charges of forgery first degree and computer fraud were taken off the original charges as part of the negotiations between Price and the state prosecutors.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested after taking car
An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
Bastrop shooting lands man in jail for Attempted Homicide and other charges
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones. On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested […]
Louisiana man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after escaping a Monroe halfway house.
Off-duty deputy arrest Louisiana man for allegedly stealing vehicle from car dealership
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, around 11:33 PM, an off-duty deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Nissan Altima driving around the property of Banner Ford, which is located on Frontage Road in Monroe, La. According to the deputy, the business was […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student charged with drugs at school
A 13-year-old student at Union Parish Junior High School has been charged with distributing marijuana on campus. According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, its school resource officer and narcotics units learned during an investigation that the student took marijuana edibles to the school campus in Farmerville and distributed them to another 13-year-old student.
Monroe man responsible for hit-and-run incident while intoxicated, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the […]
Deputies arrest wanted Union Parish man for distributing meth
UPDATE (01/30/2023): On January 30, 2023, authorities confirmed that David Ray Aldridge Jr. was captured and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for the Distribution of Narcotics. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six […]
Bastrop man arrested for 2020 double homicide, officials confirm
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department confirmed that Zyheim Tyquin Butcher was arrested for November 29, 2020, double homicide that took place on Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Butcher was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Homicide. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November […]
Monroe woman accused of threatening Family Dollar Store worker after being questioned about motor oil; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 AM, officers of the Richwood Police Department were called to a Family Dollar Store on Richwood Road #2 in reference to a disturbance. According to authorities, they learned that the store manager questioned 56-year-old Janners […]
KNOE TV8
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Jan. 25, 2023, after a six-month drug investigation. LPSO says they obtained search warrants which led to the arrests of Nicholas Moore, 30, Miketavious Dice, 34, and Ladarius Winzer, 41. Sheriff Stephen Williams says they found 2.3...
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests follows confrontation at restaurant
Ruston Police arrested a 44-year-old man for assault and battery after an incident at a local restaurant Saturday. About 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Cajun Bar & Grille on Farmerville Highway regarding the confrontation. There they found a man who said he was struck in the face with a beer bottle.
3 Ruston men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
KNOE TV8
Escaped inmates found by Columbia County police
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth inmate, Rico Jermaine Rose, was found around 1 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023, and taken back into custody. UPDATE: Dariusz Patterson, 19, and Meadow Saulsberry, 19, were apprehended in Monroe sometime this afternoon by the U.S. Marshals service,...
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
Monroe man arrested for allegedly falsely reporting shooting at Pecanland Mall
On January 12, 2023, investigators of the Monroe Police Department discovered a Facebook post that mentioned a possible shooting at a local mall outlet.
Comments / 0