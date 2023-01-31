ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has a new alderperson. Kris Haines-Sharp was approved last evening to represent the 5th Ward through the end of the year. Wednesday’s vote was unanimous, eight to nothing. Haines-Sharp, who was one of eight people seeking the seat, was sworn in at the start of the Common Council meeting.

