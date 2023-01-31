ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca considers potential traffic changes

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
TCAT workers to get pay increases, other benefits after labor pact approved

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The majority of union-represented drivers and mechanics at TCAT vote to ratify a two-year labor pact. The staff voted 43-25 in favor of a contract that has multi-tiered pay increases that will better compensate current and longtime employees, and potentially attract new workers. Sixty-nine of the eighty-three union eligible members cast a vote during sessions held Monday and Tuesday.
Ithaca Common Council appoints new alderperson

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca has a new alderperson. Kris Haines-Sharp was approved last evening to represent the 5th Ward through the end of the year. Wednesday’s vote was unanimous, eight to nothing. Haines-Sharp, who was one of eight people seeking the seat, was sworn in at the start of the Common Council meeting.
Homer might regulate bright signs

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland County village is considering a new law. Homer might regulate the use of illuminated signs. A public hearing happens tonight at Homer Town Hall. It starts at 5:30 PM. Elsewhere in the county, a new Christmas tree farm could be coming to Cortlandville.
Cortland man charged in connection with stolen trailer, construction equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges in relation to a theft investigation. Cortland Police Officers arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Stone Monday for his role in a theft complaint that occurred on January 7th, 2023. A utility trailer was stolen from a job site in River Side Plaza located at 156 Clinton Avenue. The trailer was later located by a hiker on a snowmobile trail south of Pipeline Road in Cortland County.
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
