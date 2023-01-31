Read full article on original website
Tech Debate takes state
Louisiana Tech’s Debate Team repeated its success at last year’s state tournament and are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions. The competed at the Southern Forensics Championship recently at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. This tournament is the state competition for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In addition to...
Bulldogs add four to football signing class
Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie announced the addition of four new Bulldogs to the 2023 signing class on national signing day. LA Tech added quarterback Blake Baker and wide receiver Dedrick Latulas on the offensive side of the ball while defensive back Keddrick Harper and defensive end Charlie Robinson were the defensive additions to the class.
Louisiana Tech Softball Alumni Weekend set for April 14-16; RSVP’s requested
All former Louisiana Tech softball players, managers and coaches and their families are invited back for Alumni Weekend set for April 14-16 at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field. The Lady Techsters will host UTSA in a three-game Conference USA series with games set for Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
Bearcats’ Jackson looks to catch on at Grambling
It’s something — they’re someone — every football coach in America looks for. And Ruston High School senior Aaron Jackson is hoping to show Grambling State University football coach Hue Jackson that’s exactly what he will be after signing a national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his career on the gridiron with the G-Men.
Former Grambling hoops legend dies at 82
He was the leading scorer in the Tigers’ only men’s national basketball championship ever, but now Grambling State University is remembering former basketball great Hershell West, who passed away at the age of 82 Monday in his hometown of Rayville following a short illness. West was a standout...
Spotlight on Black History Month in America
In celebration of the contributions to society and cultural influences Black people have had in America over the last 400 years, the Lincoln Parish Journal will feature each week for the month of February, a spotlight on some of those men and women, who have pioneered and built upon their successes as more contemporary history makers. Today we start with the aviation industry.
Slow start dooms Lady Bearcats Tuesday night
Turnovers were the dominant narrative for both teams as Ruston and West Monroe combined for 52 total giveaways on the night as Ruston would fall to West Monroe 48-42 on the road. “I was pretty surprised at how handled it just on the offensive end in general,” Ruston head coach...
Zhy Scott has breakout game in Ruston victory
Junior Zhy Scott turned in a season-best 19-point performance Tuesday night at the main gym in West Monroe to help lead Ruston to a 68-51 win to improve to 22-2 on the season. “He’s the total package because he communicates, he’s competitive, he’s physical, he he does whatever is asked of him,” Ruston head coach Ryan Bond said. “He’s smart and all those things. A lot of it’s just his natural, innate ability. You know, we try to help him out a little bit, but he’s just he’s just a good player for us. And he’s been in the system; he knows what it takes.”
Choudrant, Lincoln Prep continue winning ways
The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers continued roaring through District 2-1A Tuesday night, defeating St. Frederick 56-47 at the New Living Word Gym. After a sluggish start that saw the Panthers lead only 12-11 after the opening stanza, Lincoln Prep built a 36-30 halftime lead before pushing that advantage to 48-35 by the end of the third quarter.
Remembering Alice Frazier Stewart
Funeral services for Alice Frazier Stewart, age 95, of Ruston, LA will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Ruston, LA. Pastor Amos McFalls will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Cook Cemetery in Ruston, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
Argent Financial Group announces continued sponsorship for Hambidge Creative Residency Program
Argent Financial Group, a leading fiduciary wealth management firm, announced today that the company will sponsor a fellowship for the Hambidge Creative Residency Program. This will be the company’s fifth consecutive year sponsoring. The Argent Financial Distinguished Fellowship is available to residents of Ruston who work in writing, visual...
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
Lady Cougars set for colossal clash at OCS with outright district title on the line
Sometimes being a little selfish is okay. When Cedar Creek travels to Ouachita Christian tonight for a 6 p.m. tip-off, the Lady Cougars aren’t interested in sharing anything. Especially the District 2-1A title. A win by Creek (18-4, 5-0) would all but solidify the outright district title with the...
Grambling State School of Nursing to host forum January 31 for prospective healthcare professionals
It’s a profession that has always been important and in demand. Nursing has become even more crucial and needed than ever before in recent years and Grambling State University (GSU) can provide the education and experience needed to become part of that demand. Those interested in the field have an opportunity to learn more about Grambling State’s School of Nursing during a forum to be held both in-person and virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 live from the Bettye Smith Nursing building auditorium on GSU’s campus.
Come hungry: Biscuits and more great eats in Monroe and West Monroe
There are few things in life more nostalgic to a Southerner than a perfectly created biscuit. Top that off with delicious breakfast items and an ambiance reminiscent of New Orleans, and you’ve reached Southern culinary heaven. That’s the idea behind Delta Biscuit Co. of Monroe, a popular eatery started...
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
Cougars survive last second meltdown at OCS
After Connor Johnson hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds to play to give Cedar Creek a four-point lead, it appeared as though the win was in the bag for the Cougars over their rival from Ouachita Christian. That is until the Cougars lost their composure. After OCS inbounded the...
They built Lincoln…
As an acknowledgement of our past during this year of Lincoln Parish’s sesquicentennial, The Lincoln Parish Journal is inviting readers to identify men and women who played a significant role in building up the community and had an influence on individual lives during the 1950s through 2000s. We will...
Today’s Forecast – Thursday, February 2nd
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s cold and raining here in the ArkLaMiss, it seems like a good day to stay home on the couch. Today, daytime highs will only reach into the lower 40s. Breezy conditions will ramp up over the course of the day into the evening with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph. Rain will continue over the course of the day as well.
Lincoln Parish remains in flash flood watch
According to the National Weather Service this morning, Lincoln Parish will remain in the flash flood warning footprint until 6 p.m. this evening. Areas of rain will increase today ahead of a slow-moving upper-level storm system shifting east across the Southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Although Lincoln Parish...
