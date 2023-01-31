Read full article on original website
Bloom's Michael Garner Choses Grambling State UniversitySouth Suburban NewsGrambling, LA
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.peaceful prospectsRuston, LA
Update on possible Severe Weather Outbreak for January 3, 2023Limitless Production Group LLCLouisiana State
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
CASA of NELA in search of advocates
Will you be the next #CASAman for 2023? Cody Albritton is our first #CASAman to highlight this year. Cody is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer who serves children in Northeast Louisiana. He and his wife Christina have three children and live in Monroe. When he isn’t busy as the Discipleship Pastor at North Monroe Baptist Church, he enjoys hunting and family time.
Teacher Feature: Claire Haight emphasizes students’ unique characteristics
After teaching for five years in Ouachita Parish, Claire Haight returned home to Lincoln Parish last year. She is now in her second year of teaching first grade in Simsboro. Haight grew up in Ruston and graduated from Cedar Creek School. From there, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech University in elementary education Grades 1-5 and special education. Haight also recently completed her master’s in educational leadership from Louisiana State University in Shreveport.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters coming to Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — The City of Natchitoches soon will have a branch of Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. brought news of the mentoring program’s third office of its kind in Louisiana when he delivered his State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Grambling State among recipients of $75K Ascend grant to support student parents
Grambling State University is one of eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) to join Ascend at the Aspen Institute’s Black and Native Family Futures Fund. This new capacity-building fund provides financial support and expert technical assistance to selected HBCU and TCU campuses...
They built Lincoln…
As an acknowledgement of our past during this year of Lincoln Parish’s sesquicentennial, The Lincoln Parish Journal is inviting readers to identify men and women who played a significant role in building up the community and had an influence on individual lives during the 1950s through 2000s. We will...
Letter to the Editor: Postel responds to allegations
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal and its staff. The LPJ reserves the right to decline publishing submitted Letters to the Editor on a letter-by-letter basis. Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to lpjnewsla@gmail.com. _________________________________. Prior...
Tech Debate takes state
Louisiana Tech’s Debate Team repeated its success at last year’s state tournament and are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions. The competed at the Southern Forensics Championship recently at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. This tournament is the state competition for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In addition to...
Letter to the Editor: Concern over VA lowering eye care standard for vets
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal and its staff. The LPJ reserves the right to decline publishing submitted Letters to the Editor on a letter-by-letter basis. Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to lpjnewsla@gmail.com. ________________________________________. by...
Argent Financial Group announces continued sponsorship for Hambidge Creative Residency Program
Argent Financial Group, a leading fiduciary wealth management firm, announced today that the company will sponsor a fellowship for the Hambidge Creative Residency Program. This will be the company’s fifth consecutive year sponsoring. The Argent Financial Distinguished Fellowship is available to residents of Ruston who work in writing, visual...
Grambling State School of Nursing to host forum January 31 for prospective healthcare professionals
It’s a profession that has always been important and in demand. Nursing has become even more crucial and needed than ever before in recent years and Grambling State University (GSU) can provide the education and experience needed to become part of that demand. Those interested in the field have an opportunity to learn more about Grambling State’s School of Nursing during a forum to be held both in-person and virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 live from the Bettye Smith Nursing building auditorium on GSU’s campus.
Louisiana man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after escaping a Monroe halfway house.
Come hungry: Biscuits and more great eats in Monroe and West Monroe
There are few things in life more nostalgic to a Southerner than a perfectly created biscuit. Top that off with delicious breakfast items and an ambiance reminiscent of New Orleans, and you’ve reached Southern culinary heaven. That’s the idea behind Delta Biscuit Co. of Monroe, a popular eatery started...
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
Spotlight on Black History Month in America
In celebration of the contributions to society and cultural influences Black people have had in America over the last 400 years, the Lincoln Parish Journal will feature each week for the month of February, a spotlight on some of those men and women, who have pioneered and built upon their successes as more contemporary history makers. Today we start with the aviation industry.
West Monroe Police Department advises residents to avoid scammers
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Several cases of money scams have been investigated by the West Monroe Police Department. Recently, scammers have been telling people that they’ve won a lottery or a Publisher’s Clearing House prize. The scammers are also instructing people to go buy gift cards and put money on them. This is a […]
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk Donald J. Ryder, Jr. was arrested this morning on charges such as money laundering, computer fraud and malfeasance in office. Ryder is accused of diverting public funds from the Clerk of Court to himself via PayPal. An audit report released...
QT construction moves forward
Drive in front of the Lincoln Parish Library near the interstate, and you’ll see the cracking of rock and the tilling of dirt readying another new business location for Ruston: a QuikTrip convenience store and gas station, better known as “QT”. “QuikTrip is excited to be coming...
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
