lincolnparishjournal.com
Habitat for Humanity receives donation
Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana received $25,000 from Frank and Kathie Cordaro who owns Today’s Reality in Ruston. This donation will be used to fund Ruston’s newest Habitat for Humanity home this year. The home that will be built in the Cordaro’s name will be constructed in...
lincolnparishjournal.com
CASA of NELA in search of advocates
Will you be the next #CASAman for 2023? Cody Albritton is our first #CASAman to highlight this year. Cody is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer who serves children in Northeast Louisiana. He and his wife Christina have three children and live in Monroe. When he isn’t busy as the Discipleship Pastor at North Monroe Baptist Church, he enjoys hunting and family time.
lincolnparishjournal.com
They built Lincoln…
As an acknowledgement of our past during this year of Lincoln Parish’s sesquicentennial, The Lincoln Parish Journal is inviting readers to identify men and women who played a significant role in building up the community and had an influence on individual lives during the 1950s through 2000s. We will...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling State among recipients of $75K Ascend grant to support student parents
Grambling State University is one of eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) to join Ascend at the Aspen Institute’s Black and Native Family Futures Fund. This new capacity-building fund provides financial support and expert technical assistance to selected HBCU and TCU campuses...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local nonprofit gets assistance from students
4 Paws Rescue, a nonprofit animal shelter in Ruston, received a helping hand thanks to a group of Louisiana Tech students. Heather Nutt, Alyssa McReynolds, Cameron Hunter, Kourtney Frost, Savion Collins and Ella Avery decided to go above and beyond what was required of them for their marketing class’s group project.
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech Debate takes state
Louisiana Tech’s Debate Team repeated its success at last year’s state tournament and are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions. The competed at the Southern Forensics Championship recently at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. This tournament is the state competition for Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In addition to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Letter to the Editor: Postel responds to allegations
Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of the Lincoln Parish Journal and its staff. The LPJ reserves the right to decline publishing submitted Letters to the Editor on a letter-by-letter basis. Letters to the Editor can be submitted via email to lpjnewsla@gmail.com. _________________________________. Prior...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling State School of Nursing to host forum January 31 for prospective healthcare professionals
It’s a profession that has always been important and in demand. Nursing has become even more crucial and needed than ever before in recent years and Grambling State University (GSU) can provide the education and experience needed to become part of that demand. Those interested in the field have an opportunity to learn more about Grambling State’s School of Nursing during a forum to be held both in-person and virtually at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 live from the Bettye Smith Nursing building auditorium on GSU’s campus.
KNOE TV8
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
myneworleans.com
Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Spotlight on Black History Month in America
In celebration of the contributions to society and cultural influences Black people have had in America over the last 400 years, the Lincoln Parish Journal will feature each week for the month of February, a spotlight on some of those men and women, who have pioneered and built upon their successes as more contemporary history makers. Today we start with the aviation industry.
KNOE TV8
Women’s worship event coming up at Fair Park Baptist Church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fair Park Baptist Church is hosting a Champions of Faith night for women on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. The event will include shopping experiences, worship and a program with special guests. Special guests include Congresswoman Julia Letlow, cancer survivor Amanda Alsup, and founder of The...
School Closings For February 1st, 2023 In The Shreveport Area
A blast of winter weather is now mixing with flooding conditions across the Ark-La-Tex, which is now leading to school closures in the region. Though not all schools are closing, there are some who are making the decision to call off the day. While some schools are taking the option to start later in the morning, to hopefully get a day in.
theadvocate.com
Come hungry: Biscuits and more great eats in Monroe and West Monroe
There are few things in life more nostalgic to a Southerner than a perfectly created biscuit. Top that off with delicious breakfast items and an ambiance reminiscent of New Orleans, and you’ve reached Southern culinary heaven. That’s the idea behind Delta Biscuit Co. of Monroe, a popular eatery started...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Argent Financial Group announces continued sponsorship for Hambidge Creative Residency Program
Argent Financial Group, a leading fiduciary wealth management firm, announced today that the company will sponsor a fellowship for the Hambidge Creative Residency Program. This will be the company’s fifth consecutive year sponsoring. The Argent Financial Distinguished Fellowship is available to residents of Ruston who work in writing, visual...
KNOE TV8
School closures due to possible winter weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Davis inks with Northwestern State
Following a standout career on the defensive line for the Ruston Bearcats, senior defensive tackle Christian Davis chose to head just a few parishes away to play for former Ruston head coach Brad Laird at Northwestern State University. “I love Coach Laird,” Davis said after signing Wednesday. “He’s a lot...
