CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Animal cruelty charges were filed against two Cortlandville residents accused of not properly caring for their pets. An investigation began in December when complaints were made that 37-year-old James Williams and 26-year-old Paige Hewitt were not at home enough to care for an adult dog and five puppies. Both were charged with six misdemeanors.

CORTLANDVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO