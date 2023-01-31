Read full article on original website
literock973.com
Two charged with animal cruelty in Cortlandville
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Animal cruelty charges were filed against two Cortlandville residents accused of not properly caring for their pets. An investigation began in December when complaints were made that 37-year-old James Williams and 26-year-old Paige Hewitt were not at home enough to care for an adult dog and five puppies. Both were charged with six misdemeanors.
literock973.com
Connecticut may exonerate accused witches centuries later
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Decades before the infamous Salem witch trials in Massachusetts, Alse Young was killed at the gallows in Connecticut, becoming the first person on record to be executed in the American colonies for witchcraft. The Windsor town clerk registered the death on May 26, 1647, in...
