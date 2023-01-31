Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Related
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
14news.com
Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky. students in need
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Prom is a big night for any high school student, but usually that big night comes at a big cost. Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky is a group dedicated to easing that cost. It started in 2006 over in eastern Kentucky, and it expanded to...
Popular Daviess County, KY BBQ Food Truck Has New Permanent Spot
After a year of serving mouth-watering plates of barbeque to area residents, Lure's Smoke Shack food truck now has a permanent location. You won't have to track down those pulled pork nachos, bbq mac & cheese, or that tangy slaw any longer. They've also added some new menu items this year.
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky
A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
wymt.com
Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when it comes to the cost? That’s today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Catherine asks, “Is there any law or department of government that regulates what vets can charge at after-hours emergency clinics? She also asked, who holds them accountable for sensitive care of pet needs?
Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only
If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
Indiana Bar’s Annual Mardi Gras Tradition Helps Homeless Animals
One Indiana bar's annual Mardi Gras celebration goes beyond just serving crawfish and gator, it actually helps homeless animals in the community too. For years now, the Stockwell Inn in Evansville, Indiana has served up cajun cuisine to coincide with its Mardi Gras celebration. They serve everything from red beans and rice and jambalaya to gumbo and po'boys. They are especially well known in the community for their "drunken chicken" and their white chocolate bread pudding. In fact, you haven't lived if you've never had the white chocolate bread pudding from Stockwell Inn.
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
Romance Doesn’t Have To Cost a Fortune – 5 Money Saving Ideas For Indiana Valentines
Valentine's Day is a time for love and romance, but if you're like most, it means spending too much money on expensive food, cards, gifts, and flowers. Luckily there are plenty of ways to celebrate your love without putting you in debt. How to Make Valentine's Day Special with Little...
Dog Walkers Needed With Overcrowding Crisis at Daviess County, Kentucky Animal Shelter
With an overabundance of dogs, the Daviess County Animal Shelter needs dog walkers immediately. It's also a great way for shelter dogs to learn to walk on a leash before finding their furver home. Here's how to apply for their dog handling program. Shelter workers have their hands full tending...
104.1 WIKY
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
kentuckytoday.com
‘Desperate need’ for more Kentucky Baptist pastors, says pastoral trainer
GRAYSON, Ky. (KT) – Josh Schmidt does not consider himself to be the best person to lead a pastoral training group since he only has six years of ministry experience. But he said the need for Kentucky Baptist pastors is massive, especially in the eastern part of the state. So he's doing what he can to equip the called.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Tennessee should be on your list of places to eat.
wevv.com
Western Kentucky organizations, law enforcement agencies invited to apply for anti-crime funding
Organizations and law enforcement agencies working against violent crime and gun violence in western Kentucky can apply to receive a boost in funding. Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, announced Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funding for Western District of Kentucky.
Kentucky Country Music Singer Using His Voice To Help Raise Money for Kids of St. Jude
An up-and-coming Kentucky Country Music Artist is rallying the troops in his community to help raise money for the children of St. Jude. Cam is fairly new to the country music scene but he hasn't wasted any time finding a love for the music, the performing, and making sure he's part of his community in a lot of ways.
Valentine’s Day Themed Events Around the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Whether you are in a relationship or friendship or just need some self-love time, there are a lot of fun events coming up in the tri-state in honor of Valentine's Day!. Want to add your event? Email us right here. UPCOMING VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 EVENTS. Glass and Resin Valentine's Painting...
