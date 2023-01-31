ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

KISS 106

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Kristen Walters

Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky

A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
OWENSBORO, KY
wymt.com

Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when it comes to the cost? That’s today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Catherine asks, “Is there any law or department of government that regulates what vets can charge at after-hours emergency clinics? She also asked, who holds them accountable for sensitive care of pet needs?
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only

If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Indiana Bar’s Annual Mardi Gras Tradition Helps Homeless Animals

One Indiana bar's annual Mardi Gras celebration goes beyond just serving crawfish and gator, it actually helps homeless animals in the community too. For years now, the Stockwell Inn in Evansville, Indiana has served up cajun cuisine to coincide with its Mardi Gras celebration. They serve everything from red beans and rice and jambalaya to gumbo and po'boys. They are especially well known in the community for their "drunken chicken" and their white chocolate bread pudding. In fact, you haven't lived if you've never had the white chocolate bread pudding from Stockwell Inn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN
kentuckytoday.com

‘Desperate need’ for more Kentucky Baptist pastors, says pastoral trainer

GRAYSON, Ky. (KT) – Josh Schmidt does not consider himself to be the best person to lead a pastoral training group since he only has six years of ministry experience. But he said the need for Kentucky Baptist pastors is massive, especially in the eastern part of the state. So he's doing what he can to equip the called.
GRAYSON, KY
wevv.com

Western Kentucky organizations, law enforcement agencies invited to apply for anti-crime funding

Organizations and law enforcement agencies working against violent crime and gun violence in western Kentucky can apply to receive a boost in funding. Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, announced Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funding for Western District of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

