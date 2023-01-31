Read full article on original website
Brown Daily Herald
McKee budget takes advantage of potential surplus, offers tax cuts for Rhode Islanders
While the rest of the country braces for a possible recession this year, Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed budget is at odds with the doom and gloom of economic forecasts. The state is heading into the 2023-24 fiscal year on track for a $610 million surplus, and the budget proposal contains several tax cuts, including energy rebates and a reduction in state sales tax for Rhode Islanders.
whatsupnewp.com
Treasurer Diossa marks National Unclaimed Property Day with a Call to Action
Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa is marking National Unclaimed Property Day, which takes place on February 1, by encouraging all Rhode Islanders to check if they have unclaimed property. Diossa stated that with the increasing cost of living, families in Rhode Island are struggling to make ends meet, but...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 3, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Ranney's run, Care New England's endless meltdown, and what's a little frostbite for the kids. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
GoLocalProv
Care New England Is Down to 45 Days Cash on Hand, According to Financials
The state’s second-largest hospital group has just 45 days of cash on hand, according to the most recent quarterly report of the company. This time last year, Care New England (CNE) had 57 days of cash on hand, and two years earlier, it had 72 days. Care New England...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. The fishing has been a bit more difficult than it was earlier in the season, but the bite has remained solid. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. Following a quick arctic blast this weekend, we will be getting right back to the continued mild winter, so there should be some opportunities to sail next week. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
McKee sales tax cut would save each RI household far less than $77
Budget officials made an error when calculating how much each household would save each year from a new sales tax rate of 6.85%.
What happened to the plastic straw law in Rhode Island?
It's been 13 months since the plastic straw law went into effect, prohibiting restaurants from handing out plastic straws unless requested by a customer.
GoLocalProv
Mass PUC Approves Reductions to Winter Gas Supply Rates—After RI Rates Increased Nearly 10%
The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has approved reductions in gas supply rates for most gas customers across the Commonwealth. On average, the decreases will result in a monthly bill decrease of about 4-5% for a typical residential heating customer. The move comes in stark contrast to Rhode Island,...
WGME
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
iheart.com
Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All
All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
GoLocalProv
RI Trucking Companies Charged With Conspiracy for Tampering With Emission Monitoring Devices
Two Rhode Island trucking companies -- and their owner -- have entered plea agreements admitting guilt in tampering with federal emission monitoring devices on their fleet of trucks. North Kingstown companies M&D Transportation and Diesel Tune-Ups of RI and owner Michael Collins were sued last week in federal court by...
NOAA bans lobster and crab fishing in Massachusetts Bay
Federal officials are invoking an emergency rule to ban lobster and crab trap fishermen from working in Massachusetts Bay over the next three months.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island DMV cancels road tests on Friday and Saturday due to cold snap
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles announced on Thursday that all road tests on Friday and Saturday will be canceled due to the potentially dangerous cold snap moving into the region. Storm Team 10 has declared Friday and Saturday a Weather Alert Day because of the...
GoLocalProv
McKee Administration Warns of Dangerously Cold Weather But Refuses to Close RI Schools
“In advance of the extreme cold expected this weekend, the McKee Administration is reminding all Rhode Islanders about ways to stay healthy and safe,” wrote a press release from the RI Health Department. But while the warnings are being issued, tens of thousands of children will need to walk...
GoLocalProv
Should Rhythm and Blues Be RI’s Official Music? These Legislators Think So
Move over calamari — there could be a new state emblem. A bill has been introduced by Representatives David Bennett, Michael Solomon, and Grace Diaz to make “rhythm and blues” the official state music. “For purposes of this section, rhythm and blues is defined as music which...
Mass. officials order decrease of home heating gas prices. Here’s by how much
The rate changes went into effect on Feb. 1. Brutally cold temperatures will strike New England this weekend, forcing residents to crank up their heat. Luckily, most of those that heat their homes with gas will be paying less this month. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Thursday that...
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
Winter weather doesn’t stop wildlife. In this week’s Wildlife Watch, Ike Bendavid reports on how birds can be active even in the most inclement conditions. The road to the White House in 2024 will once again start in New Hampshire -- at least for the Republicans -- and a familiar Granite Stater may be getting into the race.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
McKee, state leaders introduce assault weapons ban bill
Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders are holding an 11:30 a.m. news conference to formally announce the bill.
