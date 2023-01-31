ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Brown Daily Herald

McKee budget takes advantage of potential surplus, offers tax cuts for Rhode Islanders

While the rest of the country braces for a possible recession this year, Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed budget is at odds with the doom and gloom of economic forecasts. The state is heading into the 2023-24 fiscal year on track for a $610 million surplus, and the budget proposal contains several tax cuts, including energy rebates and a reduction in state sales tax for Rhode Islanders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - February 3, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Ranney's run, Care New England's endless meltdown, and what's a little frostbite for the kids. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- February 2, 2023

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. The fishing has been a bit more difficult than it was earlier in the season, but the bite has remained solid. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. Following a quick arctic blast this weekend, we will be getting right back to the continued mild winter, so there should be some opportunities to sail next week. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
WGME

Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All

All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCAX

Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont

Winter weather doesn’t stop wildlife. In this week’s Wildlife Watch, Ike Bendavid reports on how birds can be active even in the most inclement conditions. The road to the White House in 2024 will once again start in New Hampshire -- at least for the Republicans -- and a familiar Granite Stater may be getting into the race.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

