Texarkana, AR

texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana’s 2023 Home & Garden Show at Crossties on March 25

Crossties will host the Texarkana Home Builders Association 2023 Home & Garden Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023. This is a great opportunity to meet local builders, remodelers, contractors, home & garden suppliers, and related experts. Event Page:. Join us for the 2023 Texarkana Home and Garden Show on March...
TEXARKANA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

17th Annual Texarkana Wine & Jazz Gala Set for March 31

Wine, Jazz, delicious food, and fun are on the menu for the 17th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala scheduled for March 31, 2023, at Silvermoon on Broad to benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank. Event Page:. Harvest Regional Food Bank’s annual Wine and Jazz Gala at the Silvermoon on Broad, invites...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Fire claims life of elderly woman in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Fire Department is investigating after an elderly woman died in a house fire Thursday. Officials say crews responded to the scene on the 100 block of Jerome St. around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters found an elderly woman inside the home and managed to bring her outside. They attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Grandmother and Grandson Arrested for Deadly Conduct

A Texarkana grandmother and her grandson were arrested by TTPD and charged with deadly conduct after she provided a handgun to her grandchild for a fight with another boy. She was transported to Bi-State and the grandson went to JDC. Media Release:. We arrested both 71 year old Helen Sanders...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Queen City PD: Older trucks may be theft targets

Drivers of older model Dodge, Ford, and Chevy trucks have been the target of thefts in recent months, with the stolen vehicles being subsequently used for attempted ATM thefts. Police remind truck owners to be sure they lock up their vehicles to keep them from being easy targets. The Hope...
TEXARKANA, TX
q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Missing man from DeKalb area returned home safe

33-year-old Richard Whitaker was reported missing by his family around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon. It was believed that Whitaker was on foot and heading towards the New Boston area. Whitaker was found around 7 a.m. this morning in New Boston, and was picked up by his family. The Hope Police...
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana man charged with online solicitation of a minor

48-year-old Robert Murphy was arrested by Bowie County Troopers on Monday after an investigation by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. According to police, Murphy made contact with an undercover officer who was posing as a 16-year-old girl online. Murphy allegedly offered the undercover officer money in exchange for sexual acts.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Murder Trial Underway

The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Escaped inmates back in custody

Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, Denickolas Brown, and Rico Rose escaped from the facility early Monday morning, injuring two jailers in the process. The Hope Police Department has released information on arrests for the last week of January. The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Two transactions involve 5,000+ acres of Columbia County timberland, $11 million

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded January 15 - 27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes two land sales and four residential sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
cenlanow.com

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
CADDO PARISH, LA

